Life Changing Update For Oilers Goaltender Frederik Andersen

It’s been a whirlwind summer for the Edmonton Oilers, who have made numerous changes both behind the bench and on the ice. And one of the biggest acquisitions that they’ve made in terms of on-ice talent is goaltender Frederik Andersen, who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup earlier this spring.

Andersen, who was pulled in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in favor of Brandon Bussi, registered 13 victories during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and was one of the biggest reasons why Carolina won their first title in 20 years despite his eventual struggles against the Vegas Golden Knights in the championship round.

But now, Andersen represents what the Oilers and their fans hope is their long-awaited solution between the pipes after years of middling with the likes of Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard, Tristan Jarry, and Connor Ingram.

New Edmonton Oilers Goaltender Frederik Andersen Is Now A Married Man

Recently, Andersen wed his longtime girlfriend Annalise Bonesho in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Among the special guests in attendance included Andersen’s former Maple Leafs teammates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, the latter of whom he faced in the Stanley Cup Final earlier this spring.

Andersen, who signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Oilers, wants to help them get over the hump of success.

“Edmonton has been knocking on the door for a while now, it’s a team that’s got aspirations to try to win,” Andersen said shortly after joining the club. “They’ve been close and it would be awesome to help them get over the hump. I’m really excited about that opportunity.”

Andersen will also help bring valuable Stanley Cup-winning experience to a team that lost in the Cup Final in 2024 and 2025 to the Florida Panthers, and who were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason earlier this spring.

“I can’t speak to the locker room yet and how the team is under a new coach, but I think one thing that I’ll take with me is realizing that the better a team can know their identity and their strengths, it’s going to be better,” Andersen said. “That’s what I think we showed in Carolina the last few years. We were working towards being really confident and comfortable in the way we play, and I think that really was probably the biggest reason that got us to the top.”

Frederik Andersen Is Coming Off A Stanley Cup Win With The Hurricanes

Since entering the NHL, Andersen has played for multiple organizations, including the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes. The veteran netminder has accumulated 324 victories against 149 regulation losses and 58 overtime/shootout defeats, while maintaining a 2.59 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and recording 28 shutouts during the regular season.

The Danish-born Andersen delivered some of the best hockey of his career during Carolina’s latest playoff run, helping guide the franchise to its second Stanley Cup win. He was nearly unbeatable throughout the postseason, posting a 13-2 record with a 1.89 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and three shutouts before being replaced by Bussi.

In Stanley Cup Playoff competition, Andersen has earned 59 wins and 37 losses while producing a 2.32 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and eight shutouts.