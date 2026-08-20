Oilers Urged to Sign Intriguing 13-Year NHL Veteran to PTO

The Edmonton Oilers are entering the 2026-27 season with multiple new players on their roster. Among the Oilers’ offseason additions are Frederik Anderson, Devon Levi, Ryan Shea, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Mathieu Joseph.

While the Oilers have brought in several new players this offseason, it is fair to wonder if they could invite a player or two to training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). They could use more forward depth, and they are now being connected to an interesting veteran free agent center because of it.

In a recent article for Oilers Nation, Tyler Yaremchuk urged the Oilers to sign veteran forward Luke Glendening to a PTO to see if he could be a fit for their fourth-line center spot.

“That’s really the only area I’d be looking at when it comes to PTOs: penalty-killing fourth-line centres (and preferably ones who shoot right),” Yaremchuk wrote. “Glendening is interesting because he has a history with Mike Babcock, having played for him during the first two seasons of his career in Detroit.”

With the Oilers needing more competition for their fourth-line center, there would be no harm in them taking a look at Glendening on a PTO. He has shown throughout his career that he is a solid defense-first bottom-six forward, so he could be a nice fit for Edmonton if he earned a contract for the season.

Looking at Luke Glendening’s 2025-26 Season

Glendening spent most of this past season with the New Jersey Devils. In 52 games with New Jersey during the 2025-26 season, he posted zero goals, four assists, and 66 hits. His time with the Devils came to an end when he was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers following the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

While Glendening spent less time with the Flyers last season, he had more success in Philly than he did with the Devils. In 18 games with the Flyers following being claimed off waivers, he recorded two goals, five points, and a 57.2 faceoff winning percentage.

With this, Glendening ended up being a solid part of the Flyers’ fourth line and a player they relied on for his strong defensive play. Due to how he finished last season, he could make a lot of sense for the Oilers to take a look at on a PTO.

Glendening Could Be a Good Veteran for the Oilers If He Earned a Contract

If Glendening landed a PTO with the Oilers and then earned a contract for the season for it, he would have the potential to be a good veteran in their room. The 13-year NHL veteran is known for his leadership qualities, so he could be a good fit on an Oilers club that has high expectations heading into the 2026-27 season.

It also would not hurt for the Oilers to have another solid defensive forward in their bottom six. Due to this, bringing in Glendening on a cheap one-year deal could make sense for Edmonton. It will be interesting to see if they consider adding him on a PTO from here. There would be no risk in them doing so.