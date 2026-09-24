Mark Messier Doesn’t Hold Back on Oilers Hiring Mike Babcock

The Edmonton Oilers made a meaningful change in leadership over the summer, as they fired head coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Mark Stuart, and in their place, hired Mike Babcock and DJ Smith.

The move was met with considerable skepticism, considering how Babcock’s reputation has come under fire in recent years due to revelations from his former players along with a notable investigation by the NHL into his alleged actions during his brief period as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

One particular former Oilers icon expressed nothing but complete surprise and grave concern at GM Stan Bowman’s decision to bring Babcock into the fold.

Edmonton Oilers Icon Mark Messier Is Shocked They Hired Mike Babcock

For former Oilers captain Mark Messier, who won the Stanley Cup five times with the club as part of his Hall of Fame career, he’s “horrified” at their coaching decision.

“I am absolutely shocked they hired him,” Messier said on ESPN. “I’m absolutely shocked from the stories that I heard from very good, reputable, character people about the way they were treated. It’s been no secret. I agree with Ray — the way that he was onboarded through the players interviewing him is absolutely something that I’ve never heard of before. Maybe the game has changed, and that’s the way it’s going. Great. I don’t know. It certainly wasn’t like that.”

Meanwhile, Messier called into question the endorsements of Babcock from star players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman.

“I think there has to be a separation of powers on the structural level of any team. I think from the management to the coaching to the players, there has to be a divide,” he continued. “The leadership of your team has to protect the players inside the dressing room. How can you do that when you’re directly involved with the decisions they’re making at the management level and hiring of the management and coaches? I don’t understand it. I just don’t know — if it does go bad and players are having difficulties, who do they turn to?

Because if they turn to the leadership, the leadership is management. I am just horrified about the whole thing, to be honest with you. I could go on and on and on, but I think you get my point.”

Babcock’s coaching credentials can’t be ignored, as he’s won the Stanley Cup in addition to a pair of additional trips to the Stanley Cup Final, along with two gold medals on the international stage.

Connor McDavid Implied The Players Will Step In Should A Problem Arise

According to McDavid, the players will step in should any problems arise, while noting that they would do that under any head coach, not just Babcock.

“Babs is there to be Babs and to coach the way that he sees fit,” McDavid said. “We’re also a team and teammates who care about each other. And if there’s an area or a place where we have to step in, of course we’re going to do that. But we would do that with any coach. It doesn’t matter who it is.”