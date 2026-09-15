Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Face Backlash Over Mike Babcock Comments

As part of the major organizational changes for the Edmonton Oilers this offseason, general manager Stan Bowman hired controversial former Stanley Cup-winning head coach Mike Babcock to replace Kris Knoblauch, who was terminated.

Knoblauch, despite coaching the Oilers to consecutive berths in the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025, wasn’t given the chance to coach what would have been a third full campaign in Edmonton. He was let go along with assistant coach Mark Stuart.

Along with Babcock, the Oilers also hired DJ Smith, who worked under Babcock as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, to serve on the new-look staff.

And while Babcock has already earned high praise from Edmonton’s most notable pair of stars, their words aren’t sitting well with a prominent media personality.

Top Toronto Media Personality Blasts Edmonton Oilers Stars Connor McDavid And Leon Draisaitl For Their Takes On Mike Babcock

Prominent Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro is taking issue with the recent praise being heaped upon Babcock by Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both of whom indicated to GM Stan Bowman that they were perfectly happy with him being hired.

“I’m going to play a 15-minute montage just of McDavid and Draisaitl, from a pulpit, telling you how great a coach and borderline human being he is,” Seixeiro said. “This is wild stuff in Edmonton. So a couple days ago it was McDavid after a captains’ skate. Yesterday it was Draisaitl. It’s no longer Mike Babcock. It’s now Mike Babccult. That’s what I’m hearing in Edmonton. It’s the Bab cult, because there are people in the league who think this guy does not do a thing wrong. They exist.”

He continued:

“Now, was Babcock a manly man when he tried to completely ruin Mitch Marner’s career in that dressing room when he was a kid? I’m not Marner’s biggest fan either, but that was some shady business,” he said. “How manly was he when he ran from Columbus after he got caught? They have not played a game yet, and two of the biggest names in the sport, arguably, are like he can’t do anything wrong. Oh, wait for it. I just think this is really strange.”

Leon Draisaitl Endorsed Mike Babcock’s Hiring By Oilers

Following Babcock’s hiring, Draisaitl made it clear that he was completely on board with the move.

“I think he’s got a very clear plan, and I think he holds guys accountable, and I think to him, it’s not about who it is when it comes to accountability, you know?” Draisaitl said. “Like, we’re looking to be coached. We’re looking to get better. Connor (McDavid) and I sometimes deserve (to be yelled at) too, just like anyone else does. I don’t think ‘Babs’ is going to care overly much who we are in terms of that. I think sometimes that’s needed.”

“I think he’s just going to bring a different attitude and a different mentality to our group,” he continued. “I think it’s exactly what we need right now. I think he’s going to bring something different, a different look. Everyone’s very excited about it and looking forward to working with him.”

Draisaitl, Babcock and the Oilers begin Training Camp this week.