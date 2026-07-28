Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl Reveal True Thoughts On Mike Babcock’s Hiring By Oilers

Following their disappointing elimination in the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers embarked on a series of major organizational changes, both on the ice and on the bench.

Not only did they make several player personnel changes, but they also made a major switch in leadership with the termination of head coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Mark Stuart, while bringing in former Stanley Cup winning coach Mike Babcock along with assistant DJ Smith.

It’s a calculated risk that general manager Stan Bowman is undertaking, especially given Babcock’s multiple controversies that have surfaced over the years, including most recently when he resigned as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 before ever coaching a single game. However, Babcock’s hiring has been given the stamp of approval from Edmonton’s two most important players, one of whom that has only one year left on his contract.

Edmonton Oilers Stars Connor McDavid And Leon Draisaitl Fully Endorse Mike Babcock’s Hiring

While there is understandable skepticism regarding Babcock’s hiring by the Oilers, none of it is coming from their top two stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“I think that what obviously we see is a great opportunity to be coached by someone who’s coached in every single big game there is to coach in, who’s been successful, won Cups, gold medals — you name it, he’s done it,” McDavid said Monday. “It’s a great opportunity for us players to be coached by somebody like him and learn off him with where our group’s at and what we’re looking for.

“He’s the perfect fit. You know, he’s not going to need to come in and find who he is as a coach or find himself in those situations. He knows what he’s about as a coach, and it’s our job as players to be ready to go.”

For Draisaitl, Babcock’s hiring represents a chance for the Oilers to get back to the Cup Final.

“I think it’s just the time that we’re all in in our career, I guess the age that we’re at, and I think he’s the right guy to get us to where we want to get to,” Draisaitl said. “Obviously it’s a different look, a change in personality, but very excited to learn from him, very excited to work with him, and yeah, like I said, very excited to get going.”

Mike Babcock Was Cleared By The NHL

Following an investigation by the NHL, Babcock was given the green light to seek employment in the League and cleared his path to be hired by the Oilers.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League,” the NHL said in a statement.

“Based on our investigation, we concluded there was no basis upon which he should be prohibited from coaching, and his ability to coach depended on an NHL team wanting to have him coach and sign him, which is what Edmonton did,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said.