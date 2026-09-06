Connor McDavid Teams Up With Maple Leafs Defenseman In Offseason

The Edmonton Oilers are essentially in “win now” mode considering that star captain Connor McDavid is entering the first of the two-year extension that he agreed to in October of last season.

McDavid, regarded as the NHL’s top player and who has now lost twice in the Stanley Cup Final, has essentially declared that the Oilers have only that time that he remains under contract to win hockey’s ultimate prize, or he could consider taking his talents elsewhere.

Meanwhile, as part of his offseason training along with teammate Leon Draisaitl, McDavid has hit the ice with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev, who missed a large chunk of last season because of various injuries.

Edmonton Oilers Star Connor McDavid Has Trained With Maple Leafs Defenseman Chris Tanev

According to Insider Dave Feschuk of The Toronto Star, McDavid has hit the ice this offseason with both Chris and Brandon Tanev, the latter of whom now plays for the Utah Mammoth.

“Tanev has been working out all summer with longtime trainer Gary Roberts and more recently skating with a group of NHLers that includes Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Tanev’s younger brother, Brandon,” Feschuk reported via The Toronto Star. “He said he is hopeful he’ll be ready for a Leafs training camp that begins in less than two weeks.”

The Maple Leafs won’t have to wait long into the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season schedule to play McDavid and the Oilers, as they travel to Alberta for a matchup at Rogers Place on Oct. 24. McDavid and the Oilers will then visit Toronto on November 14 at Scotiabank Arena.

Connor McDavid And Chris Tanev Have Had A Run In Earlier In Their Careers

During a 2021 preseason game, when Tanev was still with the divisional-rival Calgary Flames, McDavid was tripped by the defenseman while cutting toward the net. The play sent the Oilers captain crashing into the net, and he believed Tanev’s actions created a dangerous situation.