Mike Babcock Has Spoken to Oilers Owner About Coaching Job

Controversial former NHL head coach Mike Babcock has spoken to the ownership of the Edmonton Oilers about their vacant head coaching gig.

Babcock has not coached in the NHL since the Toronto Maple Leafs fired him during the 2019-20 season. He was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 to become their head coach, but was forced to resign from the job after it leaked that he had asked players to look at their personal cell phone devices to see what photos they had on them. That led to him being investigated and eventually resigning from the job before he coached a regular-season game for Columbus.

Now, three years later, it appears Babcock might be getting another chance in the NHL with the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers Interested in Hiring Mike Babcock

On Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Babcock has spoken to Daryl Katz, the Oilers’ owner, about taking over as the team’s head coach. According to Friedman, there is genuine interest between both sides to get a deal done.