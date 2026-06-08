Mike Babcock Has Spoken to Oilers Owner About Coaching Job

Controversial former NHL head coach Mike Babcock has spoken to the ownership of the Edmonton Oilers about their vacant head coaching gig.
Babcock has not coached in the NHL since the Toronto Maple Leafs fired him during the 2019-20 season. He was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 to become their head coach, but was forced to resign from the job after it leaked that he had asked players to look at their personal cell phone devices to see what photos they had on them. That led to him being investigated and eventually resigning from the job before he coached a regular-season game for Columbus.
Now, three years later, it appears Babcock might be getting another chance in the NHL with the Oilers.
Edmonton Oilers Interested in Hiring Mike Babcock
On Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Babcock has spoken to Daryl Katz, the Oilers’ owner, about taking over as the team’s head coach. According to Friedman, there is genuine interest between both sides to get a deal done.
“It’s real. They are considering it. According to several sources, Babcock has spoken directly with owner Daryl Katz. According to those same sources, Babcock has met with or spoken to several members of the team’s leadership group. Whatever happened in those meeting(s) was enough to get the players on-board with the idea. It fits with what he’s been whispered about the Oilers since their first-round elimination to Anaheim: that even their core agrees they need a firmer hand on the rudder,” Friedman wrote about the Oilers potentially hiring Babcock.
According to Friedman, the NHLPA does not like the idea of Babcock coming back into the league, and the NHL itself also has to clear him before the Oilers hire him.
It’s not a done deal by any means, but it certainly appears there is momentum here towards Edmonton bringing Babcock on board.
Mike Babcock is a Former Stanley Cup Winner
Before his failed coaching stints in Toronto and Columbus, Babcock was viewed as one of the NHL’s top coaches.
In 2003, he helped guide the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to the Stanley Cup Finals, though they lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games. After missing the playoffs the next year, Babcock decided to leave the Mighty Ducks.
Then, Babcock went to the Detroit Red Wings, and he hoisted the Stanley Cup with them in 2008. He was Detroit’s head coach for 10 seasons before he left the Red Wings to coach the Maple Leafs. He was the head coach in Toronto for parts of five seasons before being fired.
Overall, Babcock has a 700-418-19 record as an NHL head coach, which puts him 12th on the all-time coaching wins list. Though his coaching methods and accusations of creating a toxic work environment have drawn scrutiny, he has had a ton of success in this league.
With the Oilers looking to make big changes after they were knocked out of the playoffs this year by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, it appears they may take a shocking turn and bring in Babcock in a move few could have seen coming.
Mike Babcock Has Spoken to Oilers Owner About Coaching Job