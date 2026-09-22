Mike Babcock Already Holding Oilers’ Feet to the Fire

The Edmonton Oilers made a controversial decision during the summer upon the terminations of head coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant coach Mark Stuart.

In Knoblauch’s place, GM Stan Bowman hired Mike Babcock, who had most recently been with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 but resigned before having ever coached a game with the club due to alleged invasions of privacy of players.

The move was fully endorsed by Oilers stars like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. And already, Babcock is bringing the kind of accountability that McDavid said was needed following their disappointing first round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this spring.

Mike Babcock Is Already Calling Out The Edmonton Oilers For A Subpar Practice

Following a recent practice session, Babcock held his players’ feet to the fire by calling out their execution.

“I didn’t think this one was very pretty; saying they’re having speed bumps, they’re not,” he said. “I just didn’t think this one was very good. I like the puck to be on tape, I like us to go fast, I like us to listen and understand what we’re doing, and then I like us to compete. And I didn’t think we were competitive enough there.”

Babcock has been known throughout his coaching career as one of the most detail-oriented bench bosses in the game, and it’s that dedication to detail that the Oilers hope will eventually put them over the top.

Connor McDavid Endorsed The Hiring Of Babcock

Following two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final that fell short combined with a disappointing first round playoff exit earlier this spring, McDavid feels a new level of accountability is needed for the Oilers to reach their goal.

“The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result,” he said, via Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. “Babs is different. He gives us a different personality, a different approach to our group, and an approach that we’ve probably have never had. We’ve tried it the same way for a really long time. Let’s try it different.”

“I’m excited about that challenge to be pushed by a coach,” McDavid said, “because it’s been a really long time in Edmonton. It’s time to have that happen in Edmonton. It’s time.”