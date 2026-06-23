Edmonton Oilers Make Controversial Head Coach Hire Official

The Edmonton Oilers have been on the cusp of a Stanley Cup for a few seasons now, but whether it’s poor coaching, questionable moves from the front office or untimely injuries, this team just hasn’t been able to clear that final hurdle to win their first Cup since 1990.

This past season was another tough outcome for the team, as they got superstar forward Leon Draisaitl healthy in the nick of time before falling in six games to the Pacific Division rival Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Connor McDavid having just two years on his extension, this increases the pressure on the team moving forward, and this off-season, they’ve got plenty to accomplish.

Edmonton Oilers go Through With Mike Babcock Hiring

First things first, before the 2026 NHL Draft, the Oilers needed to find their new Head Coach after parting ways with Kris Knoblauch less than two years into his stint as coach with the Oilers. There are plenty of options out there for a team with arguably the two most talented players in the National Hockey League, but early in the process, they narrowed it down to the controversial Mike Babcock.

However, there were plenty of hoops the team had to jump through, including an NHLPA and NHL investigation into Babcock’s behavior with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which saw him fired before even coaching a game. Now though, those investigations have concluded, and according to all reports, the Oilers are free to hire Babcock, and on Tuesday, that’s what they did, officially announcing the news on social media.

Shortly after this announcement, it was also confirmed that Babcock has hired DJ Smith to be a key piece of his coaching staff, with the team upgrading in experience behind the bench significantly under Babcock already as Smith brings 340 games of NHL Head Coach experience to the staff.

Can these Oilers Finally win a Stanley Cup?

While this is certainly a polarizing hire for the Edmonton Oilers, Babcock has shown he can have success in the NHL before, winning a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings back in 2008 while also making the post-season in 14 of his 16 full seasons as a Head Coach in the NHL.

However, it’s hard to ignore all of the baggage that comes with this hire, as Babcock was fired from the Blue Jackets in 2023 before even coaching a game due to one incident off the ice that we know about, and one that hasn’t been publicly revealed, which was the focus of the NHL’s investigation. Whether or not the Oilers can succeed under Babcock, only time will tell, but with some more major moves to make with the roster and time seemingly running out for McDavid in Edmonton, this was definitely a questionable hire, and unless they win the Stanley Cup in 2027, it will be looked back on as one of the worst possible moves that this ownership group and front office could have made.