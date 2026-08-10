Oilers Named as a Free Agency fit for Towering Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers came into this off-season on the back of arguably their most disappointing season in the last decade, and clearly, they made it a priority to upgrade this team in as many places as they could.

While the team drew rave reviews for somehow unloading the entirety of Darnell Nurse’s contract, but on the other hand, they hired Mike Babcock, and while it may end up working out, for the most part, that move has been highly criticized by fans and analysts alike. With just under $5 million left in salary cap space, the team are likely open to being patient, but with some options still out there, they’ve been linked to a deal with a top available player.

Logan Stanley a Potential Option for Edmonton

While the Oilers added Ryan Shea to a group that already includes Connor Murphy, Evan Bouchard, Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm, they still have a need for depth on the blue line, and that could lead them to one of the top players left in free agency.

That would be Logan Stanley, who many believe has vastly overestimated his value in free agency, and now, the 6-foot-7 blue liner is still waiting for his newest NHL home with less than two months remaining before the 2026/27 season. According to The Hockey News, Edmonton would be a good fit for Stanley, and while he may have initially wanted more than what they can offer, with the season drawing near, he could be a fit on this suddenly crowded blue line as a physical threat, one that the team haven’t had for several years now and could desperately need come post-season time.

Does Logan Stanley fit the Edmonton Oilers?

On paper, the Oilers most pressing need is another piece in their top-six to add to their depth scoring, and after they added Frederik Andersen in net this off-season, many believe this is as balanced a team as they’ve had in years, and even in the wide open Western Conference, they’ll be true contenders again.

However, in the post-season, the Oilers were once again out-muscled by their opponents, and in adding Stanley, they would get a giant threat that could be a physical mismatch for opposing teams when it matters the most. On top of that, the 2025/26 campaign was a career year for Stanley on the production side of things, as he combined to post 9 goals and 26 points in 76 games between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres.

Ultimately, it’s unclear if the Oilers want to use their remaining salary cap on another move this off-season, as Stan Bowman has stated they want to go into the trade deadline in 2027 with as much flexibility as possible, but if Stanley is willing to take a cheaper, short-term deal, he could be a fantastic option for them in their bottom-four, and could provide Edmonton something they haven’t had for years.