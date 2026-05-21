Ex-NHL Executive Floats Stunning Mike Babcock Idea For Oilers

Following their elimination in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman decided to make a major leadership change behind the bench.

Bowman terminated head coach Kris Knobluach along with assistant coach Mark Stuart, and the search for their replacements is ongoing. Knoblauch was named the head coach of the Oilers in late 2023 amidst an inconsistent start to the season that saw coach Jay Woodcroft receive a pink slip; he proceeded to guide them to two straight berths in the Stanley Cup Final, though they fell short both times against the Florida Panthers.

But Bowman felt a change was needed, especially after top stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl said they felt the club as a whole took a step backward this season. And while the search for their next head coach continues, a notable former NHL GM and player agent has suggested a controversial name to consider.

Brian Lawton Believes The Edmonton Oilers Should Consider Hiring Mike Babcock

Brian Lawton, a former player agent and the former general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, said that he thinks Bowman should consider hiring controversial former NHL head coach Mike Babcock as Knoblauch’s replacement.

“I would think so,” Lawton said. “I would think someone with (Oilers GM Bowman) Stan’s background would certainly have to have a lot of thoughts about that. Right. (Stan) has gotten a second chance. I don’t think that that was anything necessarily given. I think Stan worked at it. I think he deserved to get a second chance. Can I say that about Mike? I know Mike, and I really like him. I think he’s a good human being.”

Lawton then talked about the controversy that resulted in Babcock resigning from the Blue Jackets before ever coaching a single game with the franchise.

“I know this business can be cruel,” he said. “One wrong word, one wrong interaction with a player in today’s world is enough to set you back. There’s been a number of coaches and other people in management where it’s happened to.”

Mike Babcock Has Drawn Major Controversy In Recent Years

Babcock, who was once regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NHL, has garnered controversy over his alleged treatment of players, several of which have since spoken out.

There was also the controversy involving his alleged actions upon being hired as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, ultimately leading to his resignation before coaching a single game.

Blue Jackets executive John Davidson, upon Babcock’s resignation, called his hiring “a mistake” at the time.

“I am very disappointed,” Davidson said. “We went through a process earlier this summer prior to hiring Mike Babcock as our head coach. But we got it wrong, and that’s on us.

“I can promise you we will learn from this moving forward. I also understand the criticism we are getting. It is deserved. All we can do now is learn from it and do everything we can to help our players and coaches get ready for the season.”

Babcock, who coached the Detroit Red Wings to the Stanley Cup in 2008, won gold medals as head coach of Team Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He’s also coached the Anaheim Mighty Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs.