Oilers Bring Back Goaltender With Contract Extension

The main concern of the Edmonton Oilers is the state of their goaltending, especially after their mid-season trade of Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Tristan Jarry didn’t deliver the kind of results that general manager Stan Bowman was expecting.

Jarry and the Oilers were eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks, though Jarry only played in one game of the series after being outplayed down the stretch by Connor Ingram, whom the club signed during last offseason.

And while there remain plenty of questions about Edmonton’s goaltending going into the critical two-year window that Connor McDavid remains under contract, Bowman has announced a contract extension for one of his club’s goaltenders.

The Edmonton Oilers Have Re-Signed Goaltender Connor Ungar To A One-Year Extension

The Oilers have announced a one-year, two-way contract extension for depth goaltender Connor Ungar with a salary cap hit of $850,000 at the NHL level.

Ungar got plenty of work in the Oilers organization, with whom he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Brock University in 2024. He split time in 2025-26 between three ECHL clubs along with the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate.

This season with the Condors, Ungar went 9-2-2 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Stan Bowman Spoke Honestly About His Club’s Goaltending

The Oilers took a major risk by trading Skinner for Jarry, who had experienced his own problems with consistency during his time with the Penguins. In fact, the Penguins even waived Jarry in the 2024-25 season.

Just like the Oilers and Skinner, the Penguins decided they couldn’t wait for Jarry to rediscover his consistency, and they cut ties with him. And while he got off to a decent start in his first few games with the Oilers, he suffered an injury and wasn’t the same by the time he came back.

He was also outplayed by Connor Ingram down the stretch, which led to him being on the bench for the first two games of the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the Anaheim Ducks, a series Anaheim ultimately won in six games to end Edmonton’s hopes of making a third straight run to the Stanley Cup Final.

When speaking about Jarry’s performance during his season-ending media availability session, Bowman admitted that things “didn’t work out very well” in his first few months with the club after being acquired.

“Tristan, it didn’t work out very well for him,” Bowman said. “I think he started really well with us, then he got that injury.