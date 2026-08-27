Oilers Confirm Troubling Update On Injury-Prone Frederik Andersen

The Edmonton Oilers made a major move to try and shore up their goaltending, their biggest position of need, earlier this summer by signing veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Andersen, who has had a lengthy history of injury issues, is once again dealing with a setback that is going to make him unavailable for the first several weeks of his tenure with his new club.

The Edmonton Oilers Have Confirmed That Frederik Andersen Was Hurt During An Offseason Workout

The Oilers have confirmed that Andersen will miss the first several weeks of the season, which include Training Camp and the exhibition schedule.

Meanwhile, according to TSN Edmonton reporter Ryan Rishaug, Andersen is not expected to be able to return until late October.

“Sounds like (Matt) Savoie and Andersen will be available late October or so,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This means that the Oilers will have to enter the season with the tandem of Tristan Jarry, who they acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a major trade last December, and Devon Levi, and untested prospect they acquired from the Buffalo Sabres earlier in the summer.

Andersen Was Signed By The Oilers Earlier This Summer

Andersen is entering his first season in Edmonton after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million with the Oilers in free agency. The veteran netminder, who turns 37 this fall, spent the previous five seasons in Carolina and was a key part of the Hurricanes’ championship run, going 13-2 with a 1.89 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts over 16 games.

Andersen finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 16-14-5 record while posting a subpar 3.05 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage in 35 appearances. Despite his impressive playoff numbers, his run came to a close in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final because of a knee injury; he also allowed a hat trick from his former Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner.

However, he’s arriving in Edmonton with plenty of experience, having compiled a 324-149-58 record with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts across 552 regular-season games. He has also appeared in 101 playoff games, posting a 59-37 record, a 2.32 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and eight shutouts.