Oilers’ Connor McDavid Gets Slightly Downturned Prediction Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Expectations surrounding Connor McDavid remain sky-high after another scoring title with the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL.com sees barely any reason for that to change too much in 2026-27.

The outlet’s fantasy staff ranked McDavid as the No. 1 player in all formats and projected him to finish with 135 points this season, per Oilers fantasy outlook published Aug. 11.

That would actually represent a slight decline from the 138 points McDavid produced last season, but reaching the projected total would give the Oilers captain another scoring output that few players around the league can approach.

McDavid led the NHL with 138 points, 90 assists and 54 power-play points in 2025-26. His 48 goals ranked third in the league.

He also enters the upcoming season with 1,220 points through 794 career games and nine 100-point campaigns. NHL.com noted that his 1.54 career points-per-game average leads all active players.

McDavid Coming Off Another NHL-Leading Season

McDavid’s 138-point performance last season marked the second-highest total of his career. He set his personal best with 153 points in 2022-23.

His production excelled past traditional numbers.

NHL EDGE reported that McDavid recorded 151 bursts of at least 22 mph last season. That was 90 more than the next-closest NHL player and 34 more than anyone had previously recorded in a season since the league began tracking the statistic.

McDavid also finished in the 98th percentile among forwards with a 47.7% offensive-zone time percentage.

That combination of speed and production helps explain why a 135-point projection hardly feels excessive.

McDavid has topped 120 points four times during his career. Reaching NHL.com’s forecast would give him a fifth such season while keeping him firmly in the Art Ross Trophy race.

The individual hardware is already extensive.

McDavid won his sixth Art Ross Trophy last season and also added another Ted Lindsay Award to a existence that includes three Hart Trophies, a Rocket Richard Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy.

The bigger question around Edmonton is what another monster season can mean for the team.

The Oilers were knocked out in the first round of the 2026 playoffs after consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and 2025. McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million extension in October 2025, keeping the championship window tied closely to his prime.

Leon Draisaitl Gives Oilers Another Elite Scoring Threat

McDavid is hardly alone near the top of NHL.com’s projections.

Leon Draisaitl landed fifth in the outlet’s overall fantasy rankings and received a 117-point projection after collecting 97 points in only 65 games last season.

His 1.49 points per game ranked fourth in the NHL.

Draisaitl has already produced six 100-point seasons, while NHL.com noted that he leads the league with 235 goals over the past five seasons combined.

The offensive support goes deeper.

Evan Bouchard is projected for 86 points after leading all NHL defensemen with 95 last season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins received a 65-point forecast, while NHL.com identified Matt Savoie as Edmonton’s breakout candidate and projected him for 49 points.

Edmonton also led the NHL with a 30.6% power-play rate last season, giving its biggest stars another platform to pile up points.

Yet McDavid is the ultimate center of it all.

A 135-point season would fall three points short of what he accomplished last year.

For nearly any other player, that number would represent a career-defining performance.

For McDavid, NHL.com views it as a reasonable expectation.