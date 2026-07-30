Oilers’ Connor McDavid Blasted By Prominent Toronto Media Personality

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are well aware of the arrival of the NHL’s newest top prospect, Gavin McKenna, especially after the Toronto Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and earned the opportunity to select the Penn State forward first overall.

The Oilers captain, who was himself chosen with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, recently expressed confidence that McKenna has the mental toughness required to thrive under the intense spotlight that comes with playing in Toronto.

However, not everyone in the hockey world agreed with McDavid’s assessment, including a prominent member of the Toronto media.

Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Blasted By Prominent Toronto Media Personality

Recently, McDavid was asked his thoughts on Gavin McKenna entering the NHL as the first overall pick with the Maple Leafs.

The Oilers captain, taken first overall by Edmonton in 2015, said that he feels McKenna will be prepared for the challenge ahead thanks to being able to lean on veterans like Auston Matthews.

“I don’t know much about him. I haven’t paid attention all that much, to be honest,” McDavid said. “Seems like he’s a good kid. He’ll have his hands full in Toronto, but he seems like he’s prepared for it. He’ll have a good support system there too, obviously with Auston (Matthews), and he’ll have lots of support around him, so he should be fine.”

From Seixeiro’s perspective, McDavid does not have the necessary experience to fully understand the challenges that come with playing in Toronto, pointing out the stark contrast between the media scrutiny in Canada’s largest hockey market and the environment surrounding the Oilers in Edmonton.

“I am the last guy on earth who wants to rip on a player the calibre of Connor McDavid, but Connor McDavid doesn’t have a clue what it’s like playing hockey in the city of Toronto at that level,” Seixeiro said.

“In Edmonton, the intensity from the media and the fans is always very consistent — a six to a seven, all the time. Toronto, and we’ve seen this over the last 10 years, last year aside. When things are going okay, the market generally leaves you alone. When things go bad here, though, it goes from a four to an 11.”

“Edmonton is not about that life. But when things go bad, look out, and it’s a level of criticism Edmonton has no clue about, none. So with respect, I don’t think Connor McDavid knows what the phrase ‘he has his hands full’ in Toronto really means.”

Is Seixeiro being too harsh on McDavid, or does he have a point?

Connor McDavid Was Taken First Overall In 2015 By The Oilers

McDavid, who was the consensus first overall pick coming into the 2015 NHL Draft, was selected with the top pick by the Oilers, and he’s already become arguably the second best player in team history behind Wayne Gretzky.

While McDavid is still hoping to lead the Oilers to the Stanley Cup, he’s already cemented his Hall of Fame credentials in just over a decade of play in the NHL so far.