Oilers’ Connor McDavid Reveals True Thoughts On Mike Babcock’s Hiring

“I know (Babcock) alluded to the fact that it’s easy to say in June — and it is easy to say in June. It might be a little bit different when it’s November. But we’ve all agreed that this is what we want. This is what we’re looking for,” McDavid said. “I don’t plan on having that happen to me very much. But when it does, it’ll be deserved, and we’ll move forward, and we’ll learn from it.

“It’s time to have that happen in Edmonton. It’s time.”

“I’m excited about that challenge to be pushed by a coach,” he concluded, “because it’s been a really long time in Edmonton.”

Connor McDavid Approves Of The Edmonton Oilers Hiring Mike Babcock As Head Coach

McDavid has had multiple head coaches during his career in the NHL, including most recently, Todd McLellan, Dave Tippett, Jay Woodcroft, and Kris Knoblauch.

McDavid continued by saying it was time for the Oilers to try something different, which they are now doing with Babcock.

“The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result,” McDavid said. “Babs is different. He gives us a different personality, a different approach to our group, and an approach that we’ve probably have never had.

“We’ve tried it the same way for a really long time. Let’s try it different.”

He’s also carrying a team-first mentality, noting the need of sacrifice from his teammates in order for the entire roster to succeed.

“Everybody in that room is going to have to sacrifice themselves. Everyone’s got to take a little bit less, so everybody can take a little bit more,” McDavid said. “As some of the best players in the world, we’ve always taken it upon ourselves to lead the charge on the ice. We want to take everything head on, take all the accountability — take everything possible.

“That doesn’t leave much for anybody else,” he admitted. “I still want to be the best player every single night, but that means it might look a little different, and I’m excited about that.”

Mike Babcock Spoke With Edmonton’s Top Players Before Being Hired

During his press conference on Tuesday, Babcock indicated that he spoke privately with McDavid along with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, saying that he wanted them to be completely on board with his hiring before taking the job.

“Unless you’re 100 percent all-in on Mike Babcock, I have no interest in coming in and being the coach,” he said.