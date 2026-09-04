Oilers Face Troubling Frederik Andersen Injury Rumor

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten good news on one of their biggest free-agent signings, Frederik Andersen.

The club has already confirmed that the Stanley Cup winner will miss all of training camp. The official timeline is that he should be back by late October.

But now, insider Frank Seravalli has revealed some troubling news.

In a recent column published on Casino.org, the notable insider dropped this concerning tidbit for Oilers fans, stating that Andersen could be out as much as two months.

“Frederik Andersen’s health is shaping up to be a critical early-season storyline for the Edmonton Oilers. After the team confirmed the veteran netminder would miss training camp due to an offseason training injury, sources now indicate he could miss up to two months of the regular season.”

That’s pretty dire if true. And it also shows that the Oilers are not looking to reveal more of their hand than they should.

Seravalli, additionally, shed some light on the nature of the situation.

“Sources also reveal that the setback is connected to the injury Andersen suffered during Carolina’s Stanley Cup run last spring—where the veteran helped the Hurricanes secure 13 playoff wins before being forced out of the lineup—prior to joining Edmonton this summer.”

The purported injury sustained in the playoffs, a knee injury that he sustained in the Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

If indeed it’s that knee injury, it might take longer to rehab than originally intended.

Oilers Can Survive Without Andersen… for a While

The Oilers don’t necessarily need Frederik Andersen to be healthy on opening night.

That’s an important consideration.

Yes, having Andersen miss training camp is less than ideal, and the possibility that he could miss up to two months is certainly concerning. If the worst fears come true, the Oilers could be without Andersen for a good chunk of the season.

But Edmonton didn’t build its goaltending situation around Andersen playing 60 games.

The Oilers also have Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi, giving them options while Andersen recovers. In fact, the organization added Levi after acquiring Andersen and already had Jarry under contract, giving Edmonton some insurance in the crease.

If Jarry and Levi can simply provide league-average goaltending early in the season, the Oilers should be fine.

That’s really all Edmonton needs, at least in the first half of the season.

The goal should be getting Andersen completely healthy rather than rushing him back for October games that won’t determine the season.

The Oilers need their best goaltending in the second half.

While missing Andersen for the first month or two isn’t ideal, having an unhealthy Andersen when the games really matter would be much worse.

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What Happens If Andersen Can’t Come Back?

This is where the situation becomes considerably more concerning for the Oilers.

The nightmare scenario isn’t simply Andersen missing the first two months.

It’s Andersen missing an extended period and Jarry and Levi struggling to hold down the position.

Suddenly, Edmonton would have a legitimate problem.

The Oilers could probably tolerate some inconsistency from their goaltenders early in the season. What they can’t afford is a prolonged stretch where neither Jarry nor Levi looks capable of providing reliable NHL goaltending.

That’s when Stan Bowman might have to start looking outside the organization.

A trade wouldn’t necessarily be imminent, and it’s far too early to start making calls. Andersen could recover on schedule, while Jarry or Levi could surprise and play considerably better than expected.

But you can bet the Oilers are watching the situation closely.

Andersen signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract after helping Carolina win the Stanley Cup, since Edmonton envisions him providing veteran stability in the crease. That’s what the organization wanted when they signed him up this summer.

Nevertheless, if Andersen remains out longer than expected and the other two goalies can’t deliver, Edmonton may have no choice but to start making calls.

Everyone in Edmonton has to be a little antsy for now.

And that’s understandable.