Oilers Insider Drops Bombshell Connor McDavid Prediction

It wasn’t the kind of season that the Edmonton Oilers nor superstar captain Connor McDavid envisioned, as they struggled with inconsistency throughout the year. While they returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, their dreams of making a third deep run to the Stanley Cup Final were halted.

This time, the Oilers had to face the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, marking the first year since 2021 that they didn’t begin the postseason against the Los Angeles Kings. Despite taking a 1-0 series lead, the Ducks won four of the next five games, sending the Oilers home to an early and uncertain summer.

Both McDavid and fellow star Leon Draisaitl said they felt the club took a collective step backward this year, and Oilers fans began sweating knowing that McDavid is only signed for another two years, a short-term deal that many took to mean that’s all the time Edmonton has left to win a title before he decides to try elsewhere.

However, in the mind of a notable Oilers Insider, McDavid is going to make a major commitment to the club that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Edmonton Oilers Insider Bob Stauffer Believes Connor McDavid Will Sign A Major Extension

While speaking on 590 The Fan, longtime Oilers Insider Bob Stauffer stated his belief that McDavid will eventually commit another long-term deal to Edmonton in the form of a seven-year pact.

“I don’t think there’s anybody more committed to Edmonton than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl,” Stauffer explained. “I expect the next contract that that Connor McDavid signs to be a 7 year extension. Starting in 2027 and it would be a seven year extension. And I remind your viewers that, that’s the maximum term length moving forward with a little adjustment made to the CBA. Starting in ’27, it would be a seven year extension. You empower the players to be involved in key decisions, that’s the way of the future. That’s how it’s been occurring for years in the NBA.”

“When you empower the players, I think you end up getting greater conviction from them.”

McDavid signed a short-term, two-year extension with the Oilers that officially kicks in at the start of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman Is Focused On The Stanley Cup For Edmonton

Shortly after signing McDavid to the aforementioned two-year extension, Oilers GM Stan Bowman said that nothing has changed in the club’s commitment to bringing the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton for what would be the first time since 1990.

“Well, I think nothing’s changed that,” Bowman said. “That’s the way this has been since the day I started here. We all have the same belief, which is the reason I came here, because I believe we can win, and I want to win, and that’s what motivates me to do this, and I know that’s what motivates Connor. So nothing changes.”

It’s continuing on with our approach, which has always been that we’re here pushing ourselves every day to find ways to make our team better, and nothing will change in that regard,” he said. “So it’s full steam ahead, and it’s an exciting time to be with the organization.”