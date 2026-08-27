Oilers Announce Key New Hiring To Mike Babcock’s Staff

The Edmonton Oilers made several notable changes to their coaching staff during the offseason, bidding goodbye to Kris Knoblauch and Mark Stuart, while hiring Mike Babcock and DJ Smith to take their places.

The Oilers are certainly taking a calculated risk that Babcock, despite his past controversies, can help get them over the hump after a pair of bitterly disappointing Stanley Cup Final losses in consecutive years, along with their first-round exit earlier this spring at the hands of the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have since announced a new addition to Mike Babcock’s staff.

The Edmonton Oilers Have Hired

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On Thursday, it was announced that the Oilers have hired Hockey Canada’s Misha Donskov as a coaching consultant.

“We are excited to have Misha join our coaching staff,” Babcock said. “We believe his wealth of experience, people skills and professionalism will make our group better. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our staff, players and the Oilers organization.”

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada is happy for Donskov, seeing it as a tremendous opportunity for him.

“We consider this a tremendous experience for Misha, especially as we prepare to host the World Juniors with him as our head coach in December,” said Scott Salmond, the senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations with Hockey Canada. “Misha is a proven winner and a tremendous leader, and we are excited that he will continue to develop his skills through this new position with the Edmonton Oilers, which we know will positively impact both of our organizations on and off the ice.”

Misha Donskov Is Joining The Oilers’ Staff

Despite being hired by the Oilers, Donskov will be continuing his duties as Hockey Canada’s vice president of hockey operations and national men’s teams coach.

The 49-year-old London, Ontario native previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars before seven years with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he worked in hockey operations and coaching and was part of their 2023 Stanley Cup championship.

Donskov also held consulting roles with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Atlanta Thrashers before coaching in the OHL with the London Knights and Ottawa 67’s.

He’s also helped Canada win gold at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, bronze at the 2026 World Junior Championship and silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics.