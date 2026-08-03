Oilers Named Landing Spot For Young Forward From Former Rival Club

The next two seasons are going to be critical in the history of the Edmonton Oilers, who missed out on their chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final earlier this spring for what would have been a third straight campaign.

Superstar captain Connor McDavid, already arguably the second best player in team history behind Wayne Gretzky, agreed to a two-year contract extension last fall that takes him through 2028, essentially signaling that Edmonton has until then to win the Stanley Cup, or he could choose to sign elsewhere when it comes time for his next contract.

The Oilers have already made meaningful changes to their team under GM Stan Bowman this offseason, most notably with their coaching shift from Kris Knoblauch and Mark Stuart to Mike Babcock and D.J. Smith. And while there are a handful of new faces that will be on the ice this season, one Oilers Insider believes that Edmonton is a perfect landing spot for a young New York Rangers forward.

The Edmonton Oilers Are An Ideal Fit For New York Rangers Forward Noah Laba

According to a recently published analysis from Oilers Insider Allan Mitchell, the club is in need of a right-handed center, and that’s where forward Noah Laba of the New York Rangers could come in.

Mitchell wrote:

“Noah Laba of the New York Rangers would be a perfect fit. He has size, speed, and enough skill to project as a middle-six (second- or third-line centre). He came out of nowhere to grab an NHL job last season, and it’s unlikely the Rangers would let him go. Peter Baugh at The Athletic tracked him early in the season as a surprising but significant piece of the New York retool. Laba didn’t deliver the kind of offence that suggests a career on the second line, but players often blossom in their second or third NHL seasons. He’s the outer marker target, probably beyond what the Oilers can acquire at this time.”

Laba, who was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft while playing for Colorado College, is coming off his first full season in the League.

He appeared in 74 games for New York during the 2025-26 campaign, recording nine goals and 15 assists while making a strong early impression. Despite Laba’s encouraging production during his first full NHL season, the Rangers were unable to qualify for the playoffs and failed to extend their season beyond the regular-season schedule.

He’s signed for one more season with a salary cap hit of $945,000 before he’s eligible for restricted free agency.

The Oilers Have Made Major Changes This Offseason

The most notable changes to the Oilers for the upcoming season are behind the bench, as Mike Babcock and D.J. Smith replaced Kris Knoblauch and Mark Stuart.

Babcock was cleared for employment in the NHL following an investigation into his alleged actions during his short stay as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023.

Additionally, the Oilers acquired goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Devon Levi, while also trading away longtime defenseman Darnell Nurse to the divisional rival San Jose Sharks.