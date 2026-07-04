Oilers Linked to Claude Giroux & Vladimir Tarasenko

As the Edmonton Oilers look to improve their roster and add forward depth, the team has been linked to Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko.

For the first time in a long time, the Oilers actually have cap room after trading defenseman Darnell Nurse and his $9.25 million salary per season to the San Jose Sharks.

With $7 million in cap space available and the need for depth scoring in Edmonton, the team is said to be looking at two veterans who could fill a spot in their lineup.

Oilers Interested in Claude Giroux & Vladimir Tarasenko

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are interested in Giroux, who has not signed with the Philadelphia Flyers despite some premature reports suggesting he had. In addition, Friedman believes the team could be looking at Tarasenko.

“Saw reports that Claude Giroux was going back to Philadelphia. Not disputing anyone, just no confirmation as of Friday night. The Flyers were…a little busy. I do think Edmonton was one of the teams interested. Wonder if the Oilers look at Vladimir Tarasenko. Heard a few teams looked at him as things calmed down after free agency day one,” Friedman wrote.

Oilers Could Use Both Players

Giroux would be a nice get for the Oilers, as the long-time Flyers, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers veteran is still looking to capture his first NHL Stanley Cup despite being in the league for so many years. He is 38 years old, but he is still a solid player and scored 49 points last year for the Senators.

As for Tarasenko, he has won two Stanley Cups in his career with the St. Louis Blues and the Panthers. At age 34, he’s not a spring chicken anymore either, but he is coming off a really nice season for the Minnesota Wild, where he scored 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games.

Both Giroux and Tarasenko are unlikely to break the bank, so with the Oilers having a little bit of cap flexibility and the need to bring in some depth scoring for their lineup, both players make a lot of sense for Oilers GM Stan Bowman to sign.