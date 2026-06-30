Oilers Linked to Blue Jackets Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers are being linked to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who will not be back in Columbus next season.

The 32-year-old Latvian native has fallen out of favor in Columbus after spending the first seven years of his NHL career with the Blue Jackets since he was drafted in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick in 2014.

While he did have some good seasons earlier in his Blue Jackets’ career, he has been subpar the last few seasons. This past season, Merzlikins went 14-11-3 with a 3.40 GAA and a .883 SV%, two numbers that are well below league average, which is why he lost his starting goaltending job to Jet Greaves.

It’s no secret that Columbus wants to move on, and it looks like that’s going to happen in the offseason. Merzlikins has one more season left on his current contract at $5.4 million, and Columbus would like to move off it.

Enter Edmonton.

Oilers Linked to Elvis Merzlikins

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Merzlikins has a good chance to join the Oilers this offseason in a trade from the Blue Jackets. In fact, Seravalli believes it’s the most likely move that the Oilers make this week.

“My best guess would be in net: Elvis Merzlikins,” Seravalli said.

“I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out. All I know is that whether it’s through retained money or so be it, Elvis Merzlikins, all I can say, and I don’t know if it’s definitely going to be Edmonton, all I can say is that he’s definitely not going to be tending goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets next year.”

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Edmonton Needs Goaltending Upgrade

There is no doubt the Oilers need an upgrade in net.

The team traded for former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry this year, but he was terrible in Edmonton, and the team wants to move off his contract already. Connor Ingram was a little better for the Oilers, but he is a free agent this offseason, so there is no guarantee he will be back, either.

Although Merzlikins was quite poor for the Blue Jackets this season, perhaps the team feels that it can turn him around. It’s also worth noting that new Oilers head coach Mike Babcock knows Merzlikins from his brief tenure in Columbus, so perhaps he likes the player and is hoping that his new team can pick him up in a trade.