Oilers May Finally Be Looking to Change McDavid’s Role

Edmonton Oilers fans could be looking at an interesting shift in the team’s lineup next season. In particular, that shift has to do with the way the team deploys superstar Connor McDavid.

According to GM Stan Bowman, the Oilers could be open to cutting down McDavid’s role, specifically on the penalty kill.

Last season, McDavid averaged a little over a minute per game on the penalty kill. That may not seem like a lot, but it does add up over the course of the season. So, why would a seemingly minor change like that make any difference?

Well, it could actually make a major difference. One of the major talking points regarding the Oilers has been McDavid’s ice time. He averages well over 20 per game, leading to questions about his overall stamina towards the end of the season.

That debate picked up significant steam last spring, as it was evident that Edmonton was gassed in their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks. That’s why the debate about cutting back on the former Hart Trophy winner’s ice time has become a major point of discussion.

It seems that incoming coach Mike Babcock will be employing one of his time-tested strategies as he takes over the reins in Edmonton.

McDavid to See More Ice Time When It Counts

It’s not that Babcock will have McDavid sitting on the bench for the sake of keeping him fresh. It’s just that his overall deployment will likely change. Oilers fans shouldn’t expect to see McDavid during tougher shifts in the middle of games.

Babcock will likely employ middle-six guys during less-than-exciting portions of games, such as the middle of second periods. The point will be to keep McDavid and Leon Draisaitl fresh for the latter parts of games, especially if the Oilers are behind.

In Toronto, Babcock almost exclusively rolled with Auston Matthews’ line late in games. Matthews saw almost only offensive zone time, with his defensive usage limited throughout games.

That strategy worked for a while, but led to an overreliance on Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner at critical junctures in games.

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Oilers Will Still Need Depth Players to Step Up

There’s no question that the Oilers will still need their depth players to step up. Yes, McDavid and Draisaitl will still have to lead the way. But Edmonton’s success will depend on how well the rest of the lineup can pick up the slack.

If the bottom six can play a much more meaningful role, for instance, guys like Trent Frederic, Vasily Podkolzin, and Kasperi Kapanen will have to make the difference in those shifts where McDavid and Draisaitl take a breather.

Let’s see how long it lasts. If the Oilers can’t win games while reducing McDavid and Draisaitl’s ice time, the club may have no other recourse but to go back to the formula that has given it some semblance of consistency.

If that’s the case, it could be another long season for two of the NHL’s elite players.