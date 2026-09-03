Oilers’ Connor McDavid Homecoming Rumor Gets Reality Check

The Edmonton Oilers are in clear “win now” mode, especially given the fact that superstar captain Connor McDavid, whom the club selected with the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and who has become the top player of his generation, is entering a two-year extension.

The prevailing thought is that McDavid, who helped lead the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025 before losing in heartbreaking fashion both times to the Florida Panthers, could choose to sign elsewhere if Edmonton doesn’t win hockey’s ultimate prize in either of the next two seasons.

Edmonton Oilers Star Connor McDavid Homecoming Rumor Gets Reality Check

Lauren Kyle, McDavid’s wife, recently shared snapshots of Toronto Maple Leafs-themed merchandise from Sports Club Atelier, her fashion brand.

Naturally, fans immediately began speculating that this could be some kind of major hint that McDavid, who is from Ontario and grew up a fan of the Maple Leafs, could be considering a homecoming when his current contract expires.

However, Kyle was quick to pump the brakes on that notion, writing the following on her Instagram story in response:

“Obviously there’s an Oilers version, duh. PSA: everyone needs to relax @sportsclubatelier is growing this year and expanding to 12 teams — we don’t discriminate.. even the rivals.”

Connor McDavid Signed A Two-Year Contract Extension Last October

Heading into the final season of his previous contract, McDavid put rumors that he was already plotting his exit on hold – at least temporarily – when he signed a two-year extension with a massive discount; his current salary cap hit is $12.5 million.

“I obviously said I was committed to winning here and I meant that when I said that and two years makes a lot of sense,” McDavid said after signing the contract. “It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here and we have a little bit of money to work with too. I think the deal makes sense to both sides.

“It gives us a chance to extend our window here in Edmonton. [My dog] Lenny is not going to go hungry with that money, so we’ll be fine. It’s about winning and that’s always what I preached and I think this deal gives both sides what we’re looking for.”

Considering that player salaries just this summer have skyrocketed to between $18 and $20.4 million, McDavid’s next contract could easily have a cap hit of no less than $20 million.