Oilers’ Connor McDavid Sends Clear Message On Americans Playing In Canada

In recent months, two notable American-born captains of Canadian-based NHL franchises were traded south of the border, starting with Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes being dealt to the Minnesota Wild, followed by Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk being dealt to the Florida Panthers.

More recently, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has requested a trade, while Matthew Tkachuk was dealt in 2022 from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers.

While there had been speculation that Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews could potentially follow in their footsteps, he appears perfectly content to stay where he is for now, at least through the end of his contract.

And while the political landscape has grown a bit frosty between leaders of both countries, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, an Ontario native, made it clear that he thinks American-born players still have no problem playing in Canada.

Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Says Americans Want To Play In Canada

Despite the obvious heightened political tension between the two countries, McDavid shared his perspective on why some American players may be hesitant to sign with Canadian teams, saying that he feels its likely due to that specific’s teams title chances as opposed to not wanting to play outside of their home country.

“I don’t know if it’s Americans wanting to leave Canada or if it’s simply just they don’t see the opportunity to win on that specific team,” McDavid said.

“Americans still want to play in Canada. At least, that’s the sense that I get. They want to play for teams where they see a future. I don’t know anyone’s situation or opinions how they feel about their specific team,” McDavid said.

McDavid continued with a very diplomatic statement:

“I hope it’s not because they don’t want to be in Canada. Canada and the U.S. has had a great relationship for years and years and years, and I hope that continues for a long time.”

The Edmonton Oilers Underwent Multiple Changes During The Offseason

The Oilers, under GM Stan Bowman, made several meaningful changes to their team during the offseason in the wake of losing in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Anaheim Ducks.

The most notable changes were behind the bench, as Bowman terminated coach Kris Knoblauch and assistant Mark Stuart, while hiring Mike Babcock and DJ Smith as their replacements.

This move was endorsed by McDavid, who believes Babcock is going to bring a new level of accountability.

“I think that what obviously we see is a great opportunity to be coached by someone who’s coached in every single big game there is to coach in, who’s been successful, won Cups, gold medals — you name it, he’s done it,” McDavid said of Babcock earlier in the summer. “It’s a great opportunity for us players to be coached by somebody like him and learn off him with where our group’s at and what we’re looking for.

“He’s the perfect fit. You know, he’s not going to need to come in and find who he is as a coach or find himself in those situations. He knows what he’s about as a coach, and it’s our job as players to be ready to go.”