Oilers Named Best Fit for Two-Time All-Star Free Agent Sniper

The Edmonton Oilers have had a pretty eventful offseason. They most notably traded defenseman Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks in a move that freed up much-needed cap space. They also brought in several new players, like Frederik Andersen, Ryan Shea, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Devon Levi.

Overall, the Oilers have made some smart moves this offseason, but it is clear that they should not be done yet. One of their top needs is another skilled winger who can put the puck in the net. Because of this, they are being viewed as a potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s best free agent forwards left.

In a recent article for The Score, Josh Wegman named the Oilers as the “best fit” for UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

“Tarasenko still has some juice left following a 23-goal campaign with the Minnesota Wild and could provide the Oilers with some valuable secondary scoring. The two Stanley Cup rings on his resume may entice Edmonton’s brass,” Wegman wrote.

With the Oilers’ forward group needing a boost, it would make sense if they took a chance on a veteran forward like Tarasenko. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to their roster as they look to win the Stanley Cup in 2026-27.

Where Vladimir Tarasenko Could Fit in the Oilers’ Lineup If Signed

If the Oilers signed Tarasenko, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their top nine. When looking at a specific spot in their lineup where he could fit, their second line with Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl stands out. However, he could also work on either their top line or third line due to his offensive skill.

Tarasenko would also give the Oilers another valuable option to work with on their power play because of his scoring ability. This would certainly have the potential to benefit the Oilers, as they could use more offense from players besides Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

In 75 games last season for the Wild, Tarasenko posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. With numbers like these, the two-time All-Star could be a strong fit on an Oilers club that needs more production. This is especially so if Edmonton brought in the veteran forward on a short-term deal.

Which Other Free Agent Forwards Could the Oilers Target Besides Vladimir Tarasenko?

While Tarasenko could be a nice pickup for the Oilers, there are other UFAs left that could also be solid fits on Edmonton’s roster.

Anthony Mantha, who had 33 goals and 64 points last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, would be a fascinating forward for the Oilers to add to their roster. He showed last season that he can be a high-impact scorer, and that could make a nice fit on a line with McDavid.

If the Oilers want a player who not only provides some offense but also plays with bite, Michael Bunting could be worth taking a flier on. The 30-year-old winger posted 33 points in 74 games last season but also scored at least 19 goals each season from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Patrik Laine could also be an intriguing player for the Oilers to buy low on. The skilled winger was limited to only five games last season but has a strong resume.

It will be interesting to see if the Oilers bring in Tarasenko or another forward from here.