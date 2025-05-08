Zach Hyman’s Strong Message on Oilers’ Historic Comeback Streak

The Edmonton Oilers made history in Game 1 of their second-round matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton won the game in comeback fashion, erasing a 2-0 deficit to win the game 4-2.

This win marked their fifth straight come-from-behind victory. The previous four victories all came against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. They erased a 2-0 series deficit to eliminate the Kings for the fourth straight year.

This is the longest streak of come-from-behind victories in the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as noted by The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman. This many deficit-erasing victories can be a sign of extraordinary luck. However, the Oilers themselves don’t believe this is a coincidence.

“You don’t want to be down in five games, but we have the experience that we can come back, and we can fight our way out of it,” Oilers winger Zach Hyman said, via Nugent-Bowman, after Game 1. “You have to have that belief in your group when you’re down that you can come back. If you don’t, you’re not going to win five in a row like that.”

Oilers’ Resilience Nearly Won Them The Stanley Cup

Watching the Oilers compete as they are, it’s hard not to think of their run last season. Edmonton faced some serious deficits in the playoffs last year. For instance, they were down 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. They went on to win the series in seven games.

Of course, most fans are aware of their trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024. The Oilers faced the Florida Panthers and were steamrolled early in the series. They went down 3-0, and it seemed as if this team would be swept aside by Florida. However, they did not roll over and die.

The Oilers strung together some incredibly high-level performances. It helped them win the next three games and force a Game 7 back in Florida. Edmonton put in a good account of themselves in this winner-take-all contest, as well. Unfortunately, they came up short, losing Game 7 by the score of 2-1.

Last year’s experience certainly could have given this team an edge in 2025. They know what it’s like to have their backs against the wall in pressure situations. They also know what they need to do to overcome whatever adversity they face and come out with a victory.

Edmonton ‘Built’ for Playoff Hockey, per Zach Hyman

Playoff hockey has a different flair than regular-season contests. The stakes are much higher, which means teams approach these games differently. They will play with more of an edge. Offenses can be more explosive, while defenses are asked to tighten up and smother any and all chances.

What it means to win in the postseason is up for debate. Any coach or player will provide a different answer. And we’ve seen different strategies win out in previous postseasons. This Oilers team, though, can withstand any storm thrown their way. They did it last season, and are proving themselves capable once again.

“This team is built for the playoffs,” Hyman said, via Nugent-Bowman. “We’re built with guys who have experience, who have been here, who can take their game to another level. We have a long way to go here.”