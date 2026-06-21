Oilers Re-Sign Key Forward to Long-Term Contract

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday that they have re-signed forward Jason Dickinson to a long-term contract to stay with the franchise.

The Oilers gave Dickinson a five-year contract for $20 million total for an annual average value (AAV) of $4 million.

It’s an excellent signing for Edmonton, which acquired Dickinson in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. The 30-year-old Ontario native is known for being a reliable two-way forward who can chip in with offense and be strong defensively, which is exactly what the Oilers need right now.

Jason Dickinson Wanted to Stay in Edmonton

After the Oilers’ season finished with a disappointing first-round exit to the Anaheim Ducks, Dickinson told the media that he wanted to stay in Edmonton.

By signing this long-term contract, Dickinson remained true to his word as he is staying in Edmonton for the long haul.

“Yeah, it was fantastic. I loved playing here. The crowd is amazing, the organization treats you fantastic, the city feels like home. I was saying to my wife, it kinda feels like we’re just driving around home and playing hockey, everything feels so natural. I love it here, and it’s something I’d be willing to talk to them about and get it moving,” Dickinson said at the time about his stay in Edmonton.

Jason Dickinson’s NHL Career

Dickinson was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the first round with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. After spending parts of six seasons in Dallas, Dickinson played one season for the Vancouver Canucks and parts of four seasons for the Blackhawks before being traded to Edmonton at this year’s trade deadline.

In 566 career regular-season games, Dickinson has scored 75 goals and 172 points. He has also played in 44 playoff games, scoring 7 goals and 12 points.

Dickinson’s best season came in 2023-24, when he played in all 82 regular-season games for the Blackhawks, putting up 22 goals and 35 points.

The Oilers would certainly love to see Dickinson put up those kinds of goal and point totals, but as long as he’s a solid two-way center, this will be a good contract for the franchise.