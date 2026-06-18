Oilers Tied To Potential Goalie Shakeup In Another Canadian Mark

The biggest question mark that continues to surround the Edmonton Oilers is their goaltending, which they made major adjustments to during the recently-completed 2025-26 NHL season but still didn’t get the results they wanted.

Before the season, they signed former Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram to a one-year contract, which was followed by the trade of Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins in mid-December in return for Tristan Jarry.

Neither Ingram nor Jarry could firmly grab hold of the starting reigns, and the club was eliminated in the Western Conference Quarterfinal by the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks. During the series, now-former Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch utilized both goaltenders with little success, and their season came to an earlier than expected close.

Whether or not Ingram, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, will be re-signed by general manager Stan Bowman remains to be seen. Additionally, Calvin Pickard isn’t expected to be back next season.

However, if Ingram is not retained, there’s a chance the Oilers could be eying a goaltender in another Canadian market who could use a change of scenery.

Could The Edmonton Oilers Target Sam Montembeault From The Montreal Canadiens?

If the Oilers are going to be in the market for another goaltender to pair with Jarry, who is still under contract for the next two seasons with a salary cap hit of just over $5 million, they could look to another Canadien market.

This is where Sam Montembealt of the Montreal Canadiens could come into play. Once thought of as the goaltender of the future for the Canadiens, he’s since been upstaged by Jakub Dobes, who received the majority of the starts during the regular season and also started every one of Montreal’s Stanley Cup Playoff games during their journey to the Eastern Conference Final.

According to Maxime Truman of DansLesCoulisses.com, the Oilers have “strong” interest in acquiring Montembeault.

“I’ve learned that the Oilers have a strong interest in Samuel Montembeault. They aren’t the only ones, and Montembeault isn’t the only candidate on their list, but there’s clearly a path that could lead to a trade,” Truman recently wrote.

“The Oilers have spent years searching for stability in goal, and the Tristan Jarry/Stuart Skinner switch hasn’t had the desired effect in Alberta,” he continued. “Calvin Pickard and Connor Ingram will become unrestricted free agents on July 1. Jarry is therefore the only goaltender currently under contract with the Oilers.”

Right now, the onus is on Oilers GM Stan Bowman to maximize the time that Connor McDavid is under contract with the club, and upgrading their goaltending should be a priority.

Sam Montembeault Needs A Change Of Scenery From Montreal

Montembeault, who was taken by the Florida Panthers in the third round (77th overall pick) of the 2015 NHL Draft, would be waived and eventually claimed by the Canadiens in October 2021.

So far in his NHL career, he’s compiled a record of 90-92-32 with a 3.23 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage, and five shutouts.

He’s still under contract for one additional season with a reasonable salary cap hit of $3.15 million, a number that could easily be absorbed by Edmonton’s current cap situation.