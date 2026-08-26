Oilers Training Camp Takes Concerning Turn With Several Health Updates

The Edmonton Oilers were among the busiest NHL clubs this offseason, bringing aboard not only several new players on the ice but also completely revamping their coaching staff.

General manager Stan Bowman is certainly taking a calculated risk by bringing aboard Mike Babcock as head coach given his past controversies, but his professional resume speaks for itself.

But in the meantime, the Oilers are set to be considerably shorthanded when they open up Training Camp next month.

The Edmonton Oilers Will Be Without Several Key Players During Training Camp

The Oilers released a statement on Wednesday that multiple players are going to be unavailable when Training Camp opens next month, including newly-signed goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was one of the key elements of helping the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup earlier this spring.

The statement read:

“The Edmonton Oilers announced on Wednesday that forwards Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie, along with defenceman Alec Regula and goaltender Frederik Andersen, are not expected to participate in training camp next month.

Both Mattias Janmark and Alec Regula continue to recover from medical procedures performed last season and shortly after the season concluded, respectively, while Matt Savoie and Frederik Andersen are currently rehabilitating injuries which occurred during off-season training sessions.

Updates on each player’s availability to return to action will be provided when appropriate.”

The Oilers Will Be Shorthanded To Begin Training Camp

Andersen was signed by the Oilers to help shore up their goaltending, a position that they’ve greatly struggled with over the last several seasons.

Last year in regular season play, Andersen compiled a record of 16-14-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage. However, his performance in the postseason was about as good as it gets, compiling a record of 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and three shutouts.

However, he was replaced in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights by Brandon Bussi, who took over the rest of the way and helped Carolina win their first title since 2006.

Last season, Matt Savoie appeared in all 82 regular season games, scoring 18 goals with 19 assists. Janmark appeared in 43 games, scoring once while adding seven assists.

Additionally, Regula appeared in 29 games, registering three assists.