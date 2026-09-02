Oilers Urged To Acquire 67-Point Forward With Friendly Cap Hit

The Edmonton Oilers are entering a critical time in their history, as the two-year extension for superstar captain Connor McDavid has officially kicked in. The prevailing thought is that unless the Oilers are able to win the Stanley Cup between now and the expiration of his deal, he could very well seek greener pastures elsewhere in the summer of 2028.

The Oilers, who have made multiple changes to their roster along with completely overhauling their coaching staff this offseason after losing in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, have now been linked to a scoring forward who isn’t likely to stay in his current location beyond his own respective contract.

The Edmonton Oilers Have Been Linked Once Again To Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Kirill Marchenko

According to Oilers Insider Allan Mitchell of the Athletic, Oilers GM Stan Bowman should be “aggressive” and target Marchenko, who is still under an extremely reasonable salary cap hit of just under $4 million.

“For the Oilers, bringing in high-priced veterans is no longer a viable option,” he wrote. “The team needs an impact player, and needs that player to deliver guaranteed production for the next five seasons (or more)… The Oilers should be aggressive despite the contract risk. The Russian is an established winger who could increase his value with a strong season in Edmonton… Marchenko should be the target. He’s signed for next season at $3.85 million, is a speedster (93rd percentile max speed, according to NHL Edge) and a season in Edmonton should increase his value (and next contract). If he flourishes with the Oilers, a long-term deal could result and benefit both player and team. Edmonton might be able to find a satisfactory package for the Blue Jackets.”

According to Insider Brian Hedger of the Columbus Post-Dispatch, Jackets GM Don Waddell began to take calls on the availability of both Marchenko and defenseman Zach Werenski.

“Blue Jackets president/general manager Don Waddell began fielding calls on each player’s availability before the start of the first round, thanks largely to reports that Werenski and Marchenko aren’t interested in signing contract extensions when eligible,” he wrote. “The message was sent loud and clear. Marchenko doesn’t see himself staying in Columbus beyond July 1, 2028, when he can become an unrestricted free agent.”

Should The Oilers Make A Play For Marchenko?

In the eyes of Oilers Insider David Staples of The Edmonton Journal, an addition of Marchenko would represent a good fit on Edmonton’s first line – even if he were hesitant to sign a long-term extension with the club.

“Marchenko would look awfully good on the Oil’s first line,” Staples wrote. “He’s in the prime of his career. Yes, he might not want to sign long term here, but even on a short term trade the Oilers would have him this year and likely next year in his final RFA season.”

Last season with the Blue Jackets, Marchenko scored 27 goals with 40 assists.