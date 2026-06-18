Oilers Urged To Poach Former Vezina Trophy Winning Goaltender

To say that the 2025-26 NHL season was a disappointment for the Edmonton Oilers would be an understatement. Not only did they struggle with consistency during the regular season despite another superhuman effort from captain Connor McDavid, but their dreams of a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final were also dashed in the opening round of the postseason by the Anaheim Ducks.

In December, the Oilers made a major change to their goaltending department, trading Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry in a move that had mixed results for both clubs.

The Oilers, who also signed Connor Ingram last offseason, waived Calvin Pickard and sent him to the minors; his time with the organization is likely finished. Like Pickard, Ingram is also a pending unrestricted free agent, and whether or not he’s brought back on a new contract remains to be seen.

But the Oilers are tied to Jarry and his salary cap hit of just under $5.5 million for another two seasons. Based on his play during his time with the club, their chances of title success aren’t very encouraging.

Do The Edmonton Oilers Have What It Takes To Make A Play For Senators Goalie Linus Ullmark?

During a recent airing of the Oilersnation podcast with hosts Tyler Yaremchuk and Liam Horrobin, they speculated on what it would cost for the Oilers to unload Jarry to the Ottawa Senators in return for Linus Ullmark, who is coming off his second season with the club after being acquired two years ago from the Boston Bruins.

“Could you at all piece together a trade for Linus Ullmark?” Yaremchuk wondered. “Three more years at $8.25 (million). You want to talk about a guy who has ‘steal game’ potential, that’s him. Let’s say Ottawa is like ‘Hey, we wanna save money, and we’re good going on the free agent market.’ So you’re sending them Jarry, they’re sending you Ullmark. What else do you have to put into that trade to make it happen?

“Obviously, there’s a bit of baggage with the season that we’ve reported,” Horrobin responded. “That’s such a tough one to do, because I just don’t – I think you’d have to add so much for them just to take Jarry. Trying to get Ullmark out of there would almost be impossible if he was part of the deal.”

If the Oilers were somehow able to swap Jarry for Ullmark, it would be one of GM Stan Bowman’s better moves since he arrived in northern Alberta. However, the realistic chances of the Senators agreeing to such a move, especially after Ullmark helped them to consecutive playoff appearances after a six-year absence, are slim.

Linus Ullmark Is A Former Vezina Trophy Winner

Ullmark, who began his career with the Buffalo Sabres, won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender while with the Bruins during the 2022-23 season, a campaign that ended shockingly in the opening round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

After another season in Boston, he was traded to the Senators and later signed a four-year, $33 million extension.