Oilers Urged to Sign Former Canadiens Sniper to PTO

The Edmonton Oilers have had a pretty busy offseason. They have added multiple new players to their roster, including Frederik Andersen, Ryan Shea, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Mathieu Joseph, and Devon Levi. They also made a significant move by trading defenseman Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks.

With this, the Oilers certainly have a different-looking roster than they did at the end of last season. Although this is the case, it is fair to argue that they should not be done making moves yet.

When looking at the Oilers’ roster, it is apparent that they could use another scoring winger. The options in free agency may not be the strongest at this point in the summer, but there are still some interesting options left on the market.

Due to this, the Oilers are viewed as a potential fit for one of the most notable UFA wingers left.

In a recent article for Daily Hive, Preston Hodgkinson urged the Oilers to take a chance on former Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine with a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

“The Finnish sniper has had a lot of injury troubles over recent years, which seems to have scared off his market this summer. As every day passes, it becomes more and more likely that he’ll need a PTO,” Hodgkinson wrote about Laine. “Edmonton needs more scoring wingers, and Laine would be an intriguing bet.”

With the Oilers needing another scorer, it is understandable that they are being recommended to take a chance on Laine with a PTO. If he earned a contract for the season and bounced back, he could be an excellent addition to their roster.

Former Canadiens’ Patrik Laine Is Worth Taking a Chance on for the Oilers

With the Oilers needing another scoring winger, Laine is exactly the kind of PTO target the Oilers should be considering. While he was limited to only five games this past season with the Canadiens due to injury, his high amount of past success would make him a very fascinating player for Edmonton to take a look at on a PTO.

Just back during the 2024-25 season with the Canadiens, Laine recorded 20 goals, 13 assists, and 33 points in 52 games. With this, he had a solid offensive season not very long ago at all. He also had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23, so he was nearly a point-per-game player just a few seasons ago.

With all of this, there would be no harm in the Oilers taking a shot on a three-time 30-goal scorer like Laine on a PTO.

Laine Could Thrive Playing With Oilers’ Superstars Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl

When noting that Laine has been a high-impact sniper in the past, he could absolutely thrive playing on the same team as two superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. If he played on a line with one of these two as his center, it could be enough for him to emerge as a 30-goal forward if he stayed healthy.

Due to this, if Laine needs to settle for a PTO, the Oilers could be the very best option for him. It will be interesting to see if the 2016 second-overall pick ends up getting a chance with Edmonton from here.