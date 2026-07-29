Oilers Refuse to Make Major Move With Rising Star This Off-Season

The Edmonton Oilers entered 2025/26 on the back of back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, but in the first round, they were swiftly taken out by the Pacific Division rival Anaheim Ducks, sending them into the off-season as a major disappointment once more.

Despite a letdown in the summer of 2025, GM Stan Bowman made some very positive moves this time around, adding Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen in net all while managing to get out of the entirety of Darnell Nurse’s contract in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. However, their work isn’t done just yet, and while many were hoping for some news on young winger Matt Savoie, his agent has now confirmed nothing is imminent on the extension front.

Matt Savoie yet to Talk Extension with Edmonton

Two years ago, the Oilers gave up the experienced Ryan McLeod in a deal for Savoie, and while his first season was somewhat underwhelming, he made his mark in the NHL this past season, as he established himself as a full-time NHLer with the Oilers.

In 82 games played, Savoie posted 18 goals and 37 points, and as a result, many have him pencilled in the Oilers top-six this season alongside either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, and at 22-years-old, he’s shaping up as a key piece of their future. One would expect then that the team would be holding extension talks with him as a pending RFA in the summer of 2027, but in a recent interview, Savoie’s agent confirmed that, as of right now, no talks have been held regarding him.

“Matt really likes it here, and we’d love him to stay here. I know he would. I think in talking to Stan that will come,” said Gerry Johansson. “But as we know, Edmonton is pretty focused on this year. I think Matt is patient and really enjoys it here and did a good job last year, so we’re excited to see what he can do. I’m sure we’ll get down to that sooner than later.”

Savoie Expects to be a Long-Term Piece in Edmonton

As Johansson mentions in the interview, they are understanding of where the Oilers currently are as they continue their pursuit of a Stanley Cup, and with the team trying to go all-in for a victory, Savoie’s future is unclear. On top of that, he’s had just one season in the NHL with a 37-point output, and while that’s a good player that could develop, the Oilers likely want to see what he will look like in his second campaign before making a decision on the former first-round pick.

Savoie is also a Restricted Free Agent, rather than a UFA next summer, meaning the team don’t need to make a decision, but if he takes a step forward in 2026/27, it’s likely that they’ll want to lock him down long-term. Ultimately, with Mike Babcock now at the helm, things could be very different in Edmonton, and while nobody seems worried about the lack of a long-term extension or even talks involving Savoie, it’s certainly a story to keep an eye on.