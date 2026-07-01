Oilers Trade Pitch Lands $30 Million Penguins Star Forward

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to add to their roster this offseason. After a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw them lose in the first round to the Anaheim Ducks, it is clear that they need to make some upgrades to their roster.

One of the Oilers’ top needs right now is another winger who can play in their top six. With this year’s free agency class being weak, the Oilers’ best bet to land a new top-six winger is likely through the trade market.

When looking at trade candidates around the league, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell stands out as a prime potential target for the Oilers to consider. The veteran winger has been the subject of trade rumors yet again this offseason and could be a strong pickup for an Edmonton club that needs more offense.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Penguins send Rakell to the Oilers in a big summer move.

Oilers Get:

Rickard Rakell

Penguins Get:

2028 First-Round Pick

Josh Samanski

Mattias Janmark

With this move, the Oilers would be bringing in a proven top-six forward who would immediately strengthen their roster. The Penguins, on the other hand, would get a first-round pick and a promising young center in Samanski. They would also add Janmark primarily for salary cap reasons.

Oilers Have Been Linked to Penguins’ Rakell This Offseason

With the Oilers needing help on the wing, they have already been connected to Rakell this summer. The Fourth Period reported in their latest Summer Trade Watch List that the Oilers are linked to Rakell at this stage of the offseason.

“Given the market landscape, the Penguins are willing to listen on calls for Rakell and if a team is willing to pay a solid price to bolster their offence, Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas is taking the call. Rakell has two years left on his deal and owns an eight-team no-trade list. Teams Reportedly Linked: Edmonton,” The Fourth Period wrote.

When noting that the Oilers could use an upgrade in their top six, it makes sense that they are being connected to Rakell. If they acquired him, he would provide them with another skilled forward who can put the puck in the net. This is a real need for the Oilers right now.

Where Rakell Could Fit in the Oilers’ Lineup If Acquired

If the Oilers acquired Rakell, he could slot perfectly on their first line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. However, he also could work on Edmonton’s second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin. It also does not hurt that Rakell can play both wings, so the Oilers could move him around the lineup without many issues.

Rakell would also give the Oilers another clear option to work on their power play. He also plays a solid two-way game, so he could kill penalties for Edmonton if they needed help in that area.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Oilers can find a way to acquire Rakell from Pittsburgh this offseason. If they did acquire the veteran winger, he would give their roster a nice boost.