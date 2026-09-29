Oilers Announce Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Decision Before Canucks Game

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers begin their 2026-27 season against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will be looking to start their season on the right foot by defeating the rebuilding Canucks.

Now, as the Oilers prepare for their season opener against the Canucks, they have announced some unfortunate news regarding veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Ruled Out for Oilers’ Season Opener vs Canucks

Oilers head coach Mike Babcock told reporters, including Bob Stauffer, that Nugent-Hopkins will not play for Edmonton in their season opener against the Canucks.

In addition, Babcock shared that Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be out for the next two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

With Nugent-Hopkins being a key part of the Oilers’ forward group, it is certainly tough to hear that he is dealing with an injury. Edmonton will now need to adjust to not having the veteran forward in their lineup.

Looking at Nugent-Hopkins

Nugent-Hopkins is entering his 16th season with the Oilers in 2026-27. While he is now 33 years old, he is still an impactful forward at this point in his NHL career.

Nugent-Hopkins’ stats from last season show that he is still a key part of Edmonton’s roster. In 72 games during the 2025-26 season, he posted 20 goals, 36 assists, and 56 points. This was after he had 20 goals and 49 points in 78 games for Edmonton in 2024-25.

The Oilers will be hoping that Nugent-Hopkins can provide them with another 50-point season in 2026-27. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that.