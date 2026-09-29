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Oilers Announce Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Decision Before Canucks Game

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Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames
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CALGARY, CANADA - DECEMBER 27: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a face-off against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on December 27, 2025 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers begin their 2026-27 season against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will be looking to start their season on the right foot by defeating the rebuilding Canucks.

Now, as the Oilers prepare for their season opener against the Canucks, they have announced some unfortunate news regarding veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Ruled Out for Oilers’ Season Opener vs Canucks

Minnesota Wild v Edmonton Oilers
GettyEDMONTON, CANADA – JANUARY 31: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Rogers Place on January 31, 2026 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Oilers head coach Mike Babcock told reporters, including Bob Stauffer, that Nugent-Hopkins will not play for Edmonton in their season opener against the Canucks.

In addition, Babcock shared that Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be out for the next two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

With Nugent-Hopkins being a key part of the Oilers’ forward group, it is certainly tough to hear that he is dealing with an injury. Edmonton will now need to adjust to not having the veteran forward in their lineup.

Looking at Nugent-Hopkins

Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks - Game Three
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers is congratulated at the bench after scoring a goal during the second period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducksat Honda Center on April 24, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Nugent-Hopkins is entering his 16th season with the Oilers in 2026-27. While he is now 33 years old, he is still an impactful forward at this point in his NHL career.

Nugent-Hopkins’ stats from last season show that he is still a key part of Edmonton’s roster. In 72 games during the 2025-26 season, he posted 20 goals, 36 assists, and 56 points. This was after he had 20 goals and 49 points in 78 games for Edmonton in 2024-25.

The Oilers will be hoping that Nugent-Hopkins can provide them with another 50-point season in 2026-27. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Oilers Announce Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Decision Before Canucks Game

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