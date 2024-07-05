Oilers Acquire Top Prospect in Trade For $4.2 Million Forward

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired Buffalo Sabres top prospect Matthew Savoie in a trade on July 5.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news that the Oilers were acquiring the former first-round pick for forward Ryan McLeod and prospect Tyler Tullio.

Believe Matt Savoie is return. Ty Tullio also going to Sabres https://t.co/71fBCuyLFf — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2024

Savoie was drafted ninth overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL draft and was considered the team’s top prospect. He spent last season in the WHL where he recorded 30 goals and 41 assists for 71 points in 34 games. Savoie also played in one NHL game but didn’t record a point as well as six AHL games where he had 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points.

McLeod, meanwhile, is 24-years-old and has one year left on his deal that pays him $2.1 million. Last year with the Oilers, McLeod recorded 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 81 games.

Tullio was drafted by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL draft. He spent last season in the AHL and had 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 54 games.

More to come.