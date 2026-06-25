Oilers Named ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Red Wings Promising Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers have multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address this summer. Among them is adding at least one more goalie, as they have had some serious issues between the pipes.

Tristan Jarry struggled big time after being acquired by the Oilers, as he had an ugly .857 save percentage and 3.86 goals-against average in 19 games for Edmonton in 2025-26. Connor Ingram, who is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), had some decent moments for Edmonton this past season, but the Oilers would be wise to find an upgrade for him.

As a result of this, the Oilers are now being viewed as a prime potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s most fascinating goalie trade candidates.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jesse Granger named the Oilers as the “best landing spot” for Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa.

“Outside of the fact that they don’t have a first-round pick in the next two drafts, the Oilers are a perfect fit for Cossa. For one, he could be Edmonton’s best goalie the moment he steps into the building. He’s big, athletic and creative with his save selections. Perhaps just as important, as a restricted free agent coming off an entry-level contract, Cossa shouldn’t account for a major cap hit,” Granger wrote.

With the Oilers needing an upgrade in goal, it would make sense for them to take a chance on a top prospect like Cossa. While the 2021 first-round pick still has not broken out as a full-time NHL goalie, he would have the potential to change that in a major way if acquired by the Oilers.

Cossa’s Play in the AHL Should Make the Oilers Interested

While Cossa has only one game of NHL experience on his resume, his play at the American Hockey League (AHL) level has been incredibly promising. During this past season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the 6-foot-7 netminder posted a 26-8-4 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.33 goals-against average, and five shutouts. This was after he had a 21-15-5 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.45 goals-against average in 41 games for the Griffins in 2024-25.

With numbers like these, Cossa has undoubtedly had plenty of success at the AHL level. He looks ready for the NHL level, so it would make a lot of sense if the Oilers made a major push for him this offseason.

Why Red Wings’ Cossa Has Been in The Rumor Mill This Offseason

With Cossa being a former first-round pick and a young goalie with plenty of upside, some may be wondering why the Red Wings’ goalie has been discussed often this offseason in the rumor mill. The Red Wings have goalie prospects Michael Postava, who passed Cossa on the Griffins’ depth chart this season, and Trey Augustine, so Cossa could be expendable for the right price.

With that, the Oilers would be very wise to make a serious run at Cossa. If they landed him, he would provide them with a new top goalie prospect and could have a real chance of taking over the Oilers’ starting goalie job.