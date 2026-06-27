Oilers Could Turn to Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins For Goalie Help

The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of work ahead of them. Some of that work has already started, with all 32 teams coming together for the 2026 NHL Draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Gavin McKenna first overall as the Buffalo Sabres are handling the host duties for the event. However, there are some new Oilers trade rumors regarding Sebastian Cossa, Devon Levi, and Michael DiPietro.

Heavy Sports reports that the Oilers are focusing their efforts on acquiring a young goaltender.

With Cossa off the board, DiPietro can be placed in the same category.

Edmonton Oilers News: Looking at Devon Levi & Michael DiPietro

The Oilers have been interested in Devon Levi for a while now. The Sabres netminder also finds himself on The Fourth Period’s 2026 Summer Trade Watch list.

“Levi is open to a change of scenery,” David Pagnotta reports. “The Sabres tried to move him ahead of the trade deadline back in March, as first reported by TFP’s David Pagnotta, and will continue to explore their options this off-season.”

The Oilers have had a documented interest in Cossa, and Levi fits a similar mold. Both are goalies who have yet to break through into the big leagues and establish a regular NHL role. Both are goaltenders with solid AHL numbers who are at a crossroads in their careers.

However, Levi has more NHL experience than Cossa. The 6-foot, 192-pound netminder has played 39 games across three seasons. In those games, he has collected 17 wins to go along with a 3.29 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .894 save percentage (SV%).

Michael DiPietro

Another young goalie previously linked to the Oilers is DiPietro of the Boston Bruins.

DiPietro is a similar build to Levi, (6-foot-1, 205 lbs), but does not have the same NHL experience that Levi possesses. To be fair, DiPietro has played in one NHL game a year in each of the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, and 2025-26 seasons.

He was traded to the Bruins in October of 2022.

Having limited experience isn’t a death sentence. After all, he was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks for a reason. However, an NHL team is going to need to take a chance on him as a regular backup. Is that team the Oilers? They would need to trade for him or pick him up off waivers (should he be sent down at the beginning of the regular season).

Of the two options, Levi has more NHL experience. That makes him a more desirable choice for the Oilers.

Sebastian Cossa Traded to Utah

In a surprising turn of events, the Utah Mammoth acquired Cossa from the Detroit Red Wings for the 23rd overall selection. With that selection, the Red Wings picked J.P. Hurlbert.

This is surprising because the Oilers have been linked to Cossa for a while. However, similar to DiPietro, he has limited NHL experience.

Cossa has something that Levi and DiPietro don’t: size. Cossa stands 6-foot-6. Despite this solid frame, he has less NHL experience than both Levi and DiPietro.

The Oilers have a decent to-do list to achieve this summer. This is certainly one item to keep a keen eye on.