Series: Edmonton Oilers Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers had a disappointing season for their standards last year as they were eliminated in round one of the postseason by the Anaheim Ducks. This resulted in general manager Stan Bowman letting go of former coach Kris Knoblauch in favor of Mike Babcock. The pressure will be high for Edmonton to get back into the Stanley Cup mix this season as Connor McDavid enters the beginning of his short-term two year extension signed prior to last season.

Who are Edmonton’s Additions?

Key additions: Frederik Anderson, Mathieu Joseph, Devon Levi, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Shea

The big addition for Edmonton is in net. Goaltending has been a point of concern throughout the McDavid era. The team is hoping that Stanley Cup-winning netminder Frederick Anderson can be the answer for them in goal. He will flank Tristan Jarry in the Oilers crease. They also brought in Devon Levi from the Buffalo Sabres. Levi was once a top goaltending prospect, but has not yet been able to become an NHL regular. In terms of players, a few depth pieces have been inserted in the rotation. Mathieu Joseph should add sandpaper in the club’s bottom six. Shakir Mukhamadullin and Ryan Shea were brought in to help shore up the defense. The team extended their recent trade deadline acquisitions from the Chicago Blackhawks, including Jason Dickinson, Colton Dach and Connor Murphy. They also handed out extensions to some depth pieces, including Kasperi Kapanen.

Who are Edmonton’s Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Adam Henrique, Connor Ingram, Roby Jarventie, Curtis Lazar, Darnell Nurse, Calvin Pickard, Jack Roslovic

The most notable departure for Edmonton is defenseman Darnell Nurse. Nurse had been involved in trade rumors for quite some time before Bowman finally pulled the trigger on a trade with the San Jose Sharks this summer. This development was overdue; it was clear both he and the team needed a change in scenery. By moving Nurse, his massive $9.25 million contract comes off the team’s books. This gives the Oilers more wiggle room to work with that they needed with their salary cap situation. The rest of the losses are mainly secondary players. Forwards Adam Henrique, Curtis Lazar and Jack Roslovic are on the move. Lastly, goaltenders Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard won’t be back.

The expectations will be shy-high for the 2026-2027 Oilers. This is a team that has come close to breaking through for that Stanley Cup victory, having lost in the finals in consecutive years to the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025. However, they have not yet been able to go the full distance with this core led by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. With yet another different bench boss at the helm, it will be interesting to see if this Oilers team can bounce back. If this team comes up short again; what impact could that have on McDavid’s future with the franchise?

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.