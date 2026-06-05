Stan Bowman to Speak With Darnell Nurse About Trade

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is expected to talk to longtime defenseman Darnell Nurse in the coming days about a trade.

The 31-year-old Nurse was drafted by the Oilers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with Edmonton, playing in 798 games with the franchise during the regular season, plus another 100 postseason games.

In the regular season, Nurse has racked up 88 career goals and 324 points, while adding 7 goals and 29 points in the postseason.

However, while he has been a good soldier for Edmonton, his contract is hurting the team’s cap sheet. He still has four more years left on his current contract at $9.25 million per season, and the Oilers want to move his deal out to create cap room and change up their roster after a disappointing season that saw them bounced out in the first round of the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks.

Stan Bowman to Speak to Darnell Nurse About Trade

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, the Oilers’ GM Bowman is expected to speak to Nurse in the next few days about a potential trade out of Edmonton. Nurse has a full no-movement clause, so he would have to OK a deal out of Edmonton. But with the team clearly looking to move on, he might accept a trade if the Oilers can find a location that he would be okay to be traded to.

Nurse would like to stay in Edmonton, according to Spector, but the team wants to move him out. So while Nurse ultimately holds all the cards with his NMC, it is becoming increasingly obvious that his time in Edmonton is running out, and the team is going to try to convince him to waive his NMC and go elsewhere.

Spector also noted that Bowman has been open to moving Nurse since last year’s Stanley Cup Finals, when the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers. He said that Edmonton spoke to the Toronto Maple Leafs about a potential trade for Nurse at this season’s trade deadline, but former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving wasn’t interested.

Potential Destinations for Darnell Nurse

If Nurse says okay to a trade, then where will he go? After all, he has big money left on his deal, so it won’t be easy to move him, as only teams with plenty of cap space and a need for a middle-pairing defenseman can afford to take him on.

With so much money left on his current contract, the Oilers may need to retain money on his contract to facilitate a trade. While Edmonton would surely love to dump Nurse’s entire contract off its books, the Oilers currently have all three of their retention slots open, so they should be able to retain part of his money to get a deal done.

One potential destination for Nurse is the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have a ton of cap space for the foreseeable future, and they don’t have many defensemen signed, so they could use Nurse. They would likely be able to get him for cheap, seeing as though he doesn’t have much trade value right now, so it would essentially be like a free-agent signing.

The Maple Leafs could also be interested this summer in a potential swap for Morgan Rielly. Both Nurse and Rielley could use a change of scenery, and with both players being highly-paid defensemen who are on the decline, perhaps the two teams could work out for a 1-for-1 swap, with Edmonton retaining a bit of money on Nurse to make the contracts equal. Rielly has four years left at $7.5 million, so if the Oilers retain $1.75 million of Nurse’s salary, it’s an equal swap.

We’ll see where Nurse ends up, but it does feel like his time in Edmonton is coming to a close after so many years with the organization, as it’s time for both sides to move on.