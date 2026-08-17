Oilers Star Connor McDavid Makes NHL History After Dominant Campaign

The Edmonton Oilers have reached the Stanley Cup Finals twice in the past three years, and while they’ve never quite gotten it done yet, it’s been a fun run for a fanbase that’s been starving for success over the past two decades.

Unfortunately, the Oilers fell short against a loaded Florida Panthers team not once but twice, and perhaps the only reason they got there in the first place was captain Connor McDavid, who put together back-to-back historic performances. While he didn’t win the Hart Trophy in 2025/26, McDavid was once again dominant, and after another fantastic season, he’s been rewarded in historic fashion.

Connor McDavid the First 99 Overall in NHL History

While the MVP award or winning the Stanley Cup are the most rewarding things for a player in the league, there’s other ways for them to get recognition, and one of those ways is a high rating in the EA Sports NHL video game series.

One thing that has never been awarded to a player in that series is a 99 overall rating, something that other franchises such as NBA 2K and Madden give out several times on a yearly basis, but something that has never once been given out to an NHL player. However, that has now officially changed, as it was announced on Monday that McDavid has been named as the first player to ever join the 99 Club in NHL history, and given that many see him as the most talented player in NHL history, it’s well earned.

This past season wasn’t McDavid’s career best, but it was one that would be the career best of the majority of players in NHL history as he tallied 48 goals and 138 points across 82 games for an Oilers team that struggled to find their consistency for much of the campaign.

Can McDavid Lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup in 2026/27?

While these honors are all well and good, there’s nothing that’s going to satisfy McDavid like a Stanley Cup, and after falling in round one of the post-season in 2025/26 to the rival Anaheim Ducks, they’re looking for a bounce back campaign this season.

With their captain signing a two-year extension that kicks in this year, there’s now just a two-year window for the Oilers to make their first Stanley Cup run since the 1990 campaign, and with the team adding Frederik Andersen, Ryan Shea and Devon Levi this off-season, they’re clearly loading up to get back to the Finals.

Only time will tell if No. 97 can carry his team back there alongside Leon Draisaitl, but if they can’t get it done, it’s safe to say that this may be his second last campaign in Edmonton, and if they don’t make a deep run at all, the first ever 99 overall player in EA’s NHL history may simply walk away in free agency.