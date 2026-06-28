Trade Idea Sees Oilers Acquiring $9.45M Goalie in Intriguing Move

The Edmonton Oilers have a clear need at goalie, and they could look to the trade market this offseason.

After the NHL Draft concluded, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Oilers acquiring Samuel Montembeault from the Montreal Canadiens.

Oilers acquire:

Canadiens acquire:

2027 fifth-round pick

The Oilers take a flier on Montembeault, who showed flashes of being a starting-caliber goalie in the NHL but struggled last season. Edmonton also has two fifth-round picks next season. So they trade theirs and keep Boston’s, while Montreal gets a mid-round pick for a goalie that they are trying to get out of.

Montembeault could compete for the starting job with the Oilers, and if he can rediscover his form, it would help solidify the position. He’s entering the final year of his three-year, $9.45 million deal as he’s owed $3.15 million this season, so it’s a low-risk move for Edmonton.

Montembeault went 10-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and a .872 SV% last season as he became Montreal’s third-string goalie. However, the year prior, he was 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA and a .902 SV% and even made Team Canada’s Four Nations team. So, he’s proven he can be an effective NHL starting goalie.

It is also a low-risk move for the Oilers, as all Edmonton would have to part with is a fifth-round pick.

Oilers Reportedly Interested in Montembeault

Edmonton has to figure out its goaltending, and the Oilers have been linked to plenty of goalies.

Canadiens reporter Maxime Truman reported that the Oilers have shown interest in trading for Montembeault.

“I’ve learned that the Oilers have a strong interest in Samuel Montembeault. They aren’t the only ones, and Montembeault isn’t the only candidate on their list. But there’s clearly a path that could lead to a trade. We’ll know more in the coming days. Calvin Pickard and Connor Ingram will become unrestricted free agents on July 1st,” Truman wrote.

“Jarry is therefore the only goaltender currently under contract with the Oilers (along with Nathaniel Day, Samuel Jonsson, and Matt Tomkins, all of whom didn’t play in the NHL in 2025-26). Will Montembeault form a duo with Tristan Jarry in September? … Everything will depend on the price demanded by Kent Hughes.

Montembeault would be an intriguing trade candidate for the Oilers. If he plays like last year, it would be a bad trade. But if he can play as he did two and three years ago, he would be Edmonton’s starter.

However, there are plenty of question marks around Montembeault. And, the Oilers need to find a true No. 1 goalie.

Edmonton Focused on Adding a Goalie

Despite the Oilers having Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the roster, who are two of the best players in the world, they haven’t gotten over the hump.

A big reason why the Oilers haven’t won the cup is due to the poor goaltending. After Edmonton was eliminated, GM Stan Bowman made it clear that they need to improve.

“We have to evaluate that,” Bowman said. “Where it’s going to end up, I really don’t have that information yet. But we are looking for improvement in that area for sure.”

Who the Oilers will land is to be seen, but Edmonton is after an upgrade at goalie.