Trade Pitch Sees Oilers Acquiring Stanley Cup Winning Goalie in Intriguing Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have one of the top rosters in the NHL but one weakness has been their goaltending.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Oilers acquiring Jordan Binnington from the St. Louis Blues.

Oilers acquire:

Jordan Binnington ($3 million retained)

Blues acquire:

Stuart Skinner

2025 second-round pick (St. Louis’)

2026 second-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Edmonton and St. Louis would swap their goalies while the Blues get two second-round picks, including getting back their own.

Binnington would upgrade Edmonton’s goaltending as he helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. The star goalie also helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off as he was stellar in the tournament. Binnington is in the fourth year of his six-year $36 million deal. This season, he’s gone 17-19-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .899 SV% but would be an upgrade over Skinner.

In return, Edmonton would deal two draft picks as well as their starting goalie in Skinner. Skinner is in the second year of his three-year $7.8 million deal and could be the Blues’ starter or backup Joel Hofer who has played well. He’s gone 20-14-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Insider Claims Binnington is Open to Being Traded to Oilers

Binnington is the Blues’ starting goalie, but the team could look to trade him and go younger with Hofer.

Binnington’s trade value would be as high as ever after his 4 Nations tournament. NHL insider Nick Kypreos of The Star reported Binnington is open to the idea of being traded to the Oilers, despite Edmonton being on his no-trade list.

“Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s recent play at the 4 Nations has created additional trade talk for St. Louis president and GM Doug Armstrong if his team is ready to move off his remaining two years at $6 million per season. Despite Binnington having the Oilers on his no-trade list, I hear there is a chance he could lift it for a chance to win a Cup with Connor McDavid,” Kypreos wrote.

Binnington is known for being clutch as he led the Blues to a Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2019. Then, at the 4 Nations, he was stellar in the gold medal game of the 4 Nations Face-Off as he made several key saves, including multiple in OT.

Edmonton Captain Connor McDavid Praises Binnington

After Binnington helped Team Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off, Oilers captain Connor McDavid heaped praise on the goalie.

McDavid says Binnington is a winner and says haters should back off of him after his performance during the tournament.

“Binner’s a winner and that’s ultimately what it is,” McDavid said. “He’s won a big game in this building before in 2019. He’s played in big moments. The moment doesn’t get to him. He probably made three or four all-world saves early in overtime to allow us to score the goal. All credit to him, honestly. Hopefully some of those haters will back off him because, honestly, he played great.”

The Oilers are 34-20-4 and in second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton lost in the Stanley Cup finals in Game 7 last season.