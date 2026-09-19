Tristan Jarry Could Become Major Oilers Problem This Season

When the Edmonton Oilers acquired Tristan Jarry last season, the hope was that a change of scenery would unlock the once brilliant prospect he was.

Fast-forward to the fall of 2026, and Jarry is an even bigger question mark than Stuart Skinner ever was.

And that may become a major problem for the Oilers this season.

As GM Stan Bowman noted, Jarry got off to a strong start in Oil Country, but then couldn’t regain his form following a shoulder injury. In particular, the 31-year-old “never found his game,” amid the evident struggles on the ice.

The offseason additions of Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen aren’t exactly the most reliable solutions to the conundrum.

As such, if Tristan Jarry can’t be the number-one guy the organization envisioned, is there any other option?

Edmonton really has no other choice but to bet on him getting back into shape and bouncing back.

“He’s setting himself up in the best way possible to bounce back,” Bowman said. “And we’re confident and hopeful that will happen.”

The team hopes that will be the case. Otherwise, the alternatives could force the team into taking some drastic measures.

Oilers May Have No Choice But to Roll With Levi

With Andersen starting camp, and likely the season, on the shelf, the focus will be on Tristan Jarry to hit the ground running at the start of the season.

However, Jarry understands that there’s much more at stake than just showing up to the rink.

“Obviously you want the best goalie in the net every night … because every night we want to have a chance to win and whichever goalie is doing that I think should have the net.”

And if that goalie happens to be Devon Levi, Oilers Nation may have something to worry. The idea of a Stanley Cup contender rolling with an unproven 24-year-old should give fans the heebie-jeebies.

Levi was once considered a solid goaltending prospect. But after washing out with the Buffalo Sabres, the club moved him to Edmonton.

And that situation has certainly called his viability as a legit NHL netminder into question. If the Oilers can’t unlock Levi’s potential, the idea of rolling with him might be too much for fans to handle.

Tristan Jarry Has to Work Out in Edmonton

At the end of the day, there is no other choice for the Oilers but to have Tristan Jarry work out for them. If there is a serious goaltending crisis in Edmonton, the club will be forced to make another trade. The problem is that the pickings are slim for the organization.

Unless the Oilers can make a serious move for Connor Hellebuyck, the likelihood of getting a bona fide number-one goalie is pretty far-fetched.

That’s why Jarry has to work out. Even with a fully healthy Andersen in the mix, the Oilers will need the former Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick to pick up the slack when Andersen needs time off. Andersen won’t be the ultimate solution for the Oilers, but Jarry can be. A solid season would preclude the need for a trade, while ensuring that the club gets the stability it so desperately needs in the crease.