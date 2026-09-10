Tristan Jarry Makes Major Change Ahead of His First Full Season With Oilers

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins combined for a blockbuster, four-player trade that saw goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Tristan Jarry switch locations.

Skinner, who was in net for each of Edmonton’s two recent appearances in the Stanley Cup Final (while also being pulled multiple times in the playoffs) wasn’t able to perform consistently enough, and the Oilers jettisoned him away in his contract year. However, their results with Jarry were rather mixed.

Jarry also struggled to put together consistent performances, and was eventually supplanted in goal by Connor Ingram, who started five of Edmonton’s six games in their doomed first round series against the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks last spring.

Tristan Jarry Is Debuting A Noticeable Change Before His First Full Year With The Edmonton Oilers

Jarry, who is entering his first full season with the Oilers, has traditionally worn dark-colored equipment. During his time with the Penguins, his gear was primarily black with yellow accents for most of his tenure in Pittsburgh.

After arriving in Edmonton, Jarry switched to navy blue equipment with orange accents to match the Oilers’ color scheme.

However, as he’s done before in his career, Jarry is switching things up to white-based pads, as evidenced by the gear he was wearing during a recent informal skate.

Jarry was previously mandated by Pittsburgh’s management group led by Kyle Dubas upon their arrival in 2023 to wear white-based pads.

He has two years left on his contract that pays him $5.375 million per year.

Tristan Jarry Was Acquired By The Oilers Last Season

Jarry, once seen as the goaltender of the future for the Penguins, also struggled with consistency, and was deemed to need a change of scenery as Skinner was.

While his first initial games with the Oilers were positive, Jarry suffered an injury that halted his momentum, and upon his return, his performance had many questioning if Oilers GM Stan Bowman had made a miscalculation.

After being acquired by the Oilers, Jarry amassed a record of 9-6-2 and didn’t exactly inspire with his 3.86 goals against average and .857 save percentage.

He’s the top goaltender on Edmonton’s depth chart right now, as Frederik Andersen, who was signed to a one-year deal over the summer after helping the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, is on the shelf for the next several weeks with an injury.