Oilers Players Reveal True Thoughts On Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to an inconsistent start this season, owning a 1-0-1 record through the first two games of the campaign that have been nothing short of wild roller coaster rides against the divisional rival Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers were defeated 6-5 in overtime in their home opener by the Canucks, only to return the favor with a wild 9-7 win in Vancouver on Thursday night. While Edmonton’s certainly not been short of offense in the early goings of the campaign, they are now once again facing serious questions regarding the state of their goaltending and defense.

One major bright spot on the defense is the play of defenseman Evan Bouchard, who broke the NHL record for most points by a defenseman (8) through the first two games of a season, besting a record that had been held since 1917-18.

Edmonton Oilers Players Open Up About Evan Bouchard

Bouchard, who helped the Oilers reach consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025, should be regarded as one of the game’s elite players at his position, in the mind of his teammates.

“He’s special. He’s special on both sides, and that part a lot of people don’t see,” forward Leon Draisaitl said at the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour last month. “I watch him every single day, I watch every second and he’s really, really special.

“He’s as elite at it gets, and I know he doesn’t get the recognition from a lot of people. But I know a hockey player when I see one, and he’s elite.”

“Everyone loves to comment on the boo boos, but he makes 1,000 great plays; it’s the little details that I would say people may miss,” Connor McDavid said. “It’s the subtle little plays that he makes that are so good, and then of course he can make the great play too. So, he’s a great player and we’re lucky to have him here.”

Meanwhile, McDavid explained that he valued his leadership abilities as well as his play on the ice.

“He’s an elite defenseman and he doesn’t get enough credit,” McDavid said. “He’s a special, special player. He’s asked to do everything; he plays big minutes, plays on the penalty kill, plays 5-on-5 and power play, you name it, he does it.

“He’s a leader in that room, he really is. It’s taken him a while to kind of come into his own, but you can tell this year he’s just got a different kind of aura about him and just seems confident and comfortable in who he is and what he’s doing, and he’s been great.”

Bouchard is in the second year of a four-year pact carrying a salary cap hit of $10,500,000.

Evan Bouchard Has Eight Points In Two Games

Bouchard is now in the NHL record books for most points by a defenseman through the first two games of a campaign with eight; he’s also registered a plus-five rating.

Bouchard and the Oilers will hope to clamp down defensively when they next hit the ice on Saturday evening against the visiting Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.