Edmonton Oilers Reportedly Trying to Acquire $3.6M Forward to Bolster Lineup

The Edmonton Oilers could look to pull off an intriguing trade to bolster their lineup.

Edmonton has Stanley Cup aspirations, as the Oilers have one of the best rosters in the NHL. But there are still question marks around them.

The Oilers will begin their 2026-27 NHL season on September 29 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton Oilers Interested in Acquiring Kirby Dach

The Oilers are one of the top teams in the NHL and will look to bolster their roster throughout the season.

Edmonton could use another middle-six forward. NHL insider Frank Seravalli revealed they are trying to acquire Kirby Dach from the Montreal Canadiens.

“The truth is Dach’s future in Montréal has been tenuous for months now. Sources indicate two teams in particular — the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames — have kept close tabs on Dach’s status this month to see if they could wait out the Habs, who have held firm on a high asking price,” Seravalli wrote on Casino.org. …

“The interest in Edmonton borders on drooling; the Oilers are intent on acquiring Dach at some point. Whether that’s before the season starts, at the March 1 trade deadline, or next summer as a free agent. The push isn’t necessarily to reunite the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, native with his younger brother, Colton, on their hometown team. Dach was GM Stan Bowman’s bet at No. 3 overall in 2019 in Chicago, and Bowman feels only a poor run of injury luck has kept Dach from reaching that potential.”

Seravalli claims the Canadiens have been offered a second-round pick for Dach, but are holding out for more.

Dach is a pending UFA as he signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal this offseason. He’s dealt with injuries throughout his career, but can be an effective third-line forward in Edmonton.

Edmonton Happy With Camp

The Oilers hired Mike Babcock as their head coach, which caused quite the stir.

Edmonton is in a win-now window with Connor McDavid only having two years left on his deal. Yet, McDavid likes how the team has looked in camp, especially under Babcock as head coach.

“I don’t see a lot of headlines about any players here, I see a lot of headlines about the coach,” McDavid said on Thursday. “I think we’ve had a good camp up to this point, and guys are in a good spot to have a nice couple days here to continue to get ready.”

Whether or not the hiring will pay off is to be seen, but McDavid likes what he’s seen from the Oilers.