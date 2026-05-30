Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon Fires Back At Oilers

There is some ongoing drama between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights regarding Edmonton’s head coaching vacancy in the weeks after they decided to terminate Kris Knoblauch and assistant coach Mark Stuart.

The Oilers would like to speak with former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, who was let go by the club in the late stages of the season in favor of John Tortorella. While most weren’t sure what kind of results the move would yield at first, the switch couldn’t have worked out better for the Golden Knights, who have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and will play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Edmonton wasn’t able to make a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, as they were eliminated in the Western Conference Quarterfinal by the Anaheim Ducks (who were later beaten by Vegas). Following the loss, they decided to change things up behind the bench, and so far, they’ve been denied permission by the Golden Knights to speak to Cassidy, who is technically still under contract.

But now, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is firing right back at the Oilers.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon Is Firing Right Back At The Edmonton Oilers Over Bruce Cassidy Drama

According to McCrimmon, the news of their club denying the Oilers permission to speak to a coach that, while not behind their bench any longer, is still under contract, is all Edmonton’s doing.

“It’s only news because Edmonton [Oilers] leaked it,” said McCrimmon. “This isn’t something that came out of our organization. We’ve been forced to respond to it, which we did prior to our series against the [Colorado] Avalanche.”

Meanwhile, McCrimmon also said that he’s recently spoken to Cassidy, whom he knows wants to resume coaching elsewhere as soon as possible.

“I’ve talked to Bruce as recently as yesterday. I know how he feels,” said McCrimmon. “I know he wants to coach, he’s a hell of a coach, and he’s anxious to get going. “But at the same time I work for the Vegas Golden Knights. My responsibilities are first and foremost to the organization and that’s as much as I’m going to say about it.”

Bruce Cassidy Isn’t Happy About Not Speaking To Other Teams

Cassidy has made it clear that he wants to get back to work as soon as possible, and isn’t happy that other clubs like the Oilers have been denied permission to speak to him, even though it’s technically the right of the Golden Knights to take that action while he’s still under contract.

“It’s upsetting, I’m going to be honest,” Cassidy said of his situation. “Once you’re fired, your contract is basically terminated, but the one thing people don’t realize is all the deals, with NHL bylaws and this and that, you’ve got no-compete clauses. So I can’t resign today and go work for someone tomorrow…I can’t work until Vegas gives me permission and this contract is up at the end of next season.

“There were two teams that asked [to interview me], it’s public knowledge now, and I would like to talk to them. I want to go to work. I’m a hockey coach.”