Veteran Darnell Nurse Hinders Oilers With Latest Refusal

The Edmonton Oilers have long been on the cusp of greatness behind superstar captain Connor McDavid, but unfortunately, due to the plethora of holes on their roster, they’ve failed to take the next step towards their Stanley Cup goal.

Arguably their biggest hole is the lack of a consistent, top-tier goaltender, but the blue line has been lacking significant consistency as well, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is Darnell Nurse, who has drawn the ire of Oilers fans for years now, and while he’s not the worst blue liner on the team, his contract of $9.125 million per season has held the Oilers back from making significant additions over the past few years.

Darnell Nurse Expecting to be Traded This Summer

Oilers fans have been begging for the front office to deal Nurse for several seasons now, and coming into this off-season, that went from an unlikely outcome to a seeming certainty, with the team entertaining offers on Nurse and even potentially being willing to retain on his massive deal.

Following this, several updates have come out on the situation, with Nurse likely to head to the East, but not a Canadian team, narrowing things down to just a few teams, with the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers all showing interest in the veteran defenseman. However, things aren’t moving quickly, and right now, it doesn’t appear as though anything is imminent, but after the 2026 NHL Draft has come and gone, there’s a chance that talk picks up around the 31-year-old veteran.

Darnell Nurse Refuses to Expand Trade List

Unfortunately, things appear to have hit a snag, as the veteran has given the Oilers those three teams as teams he would allow a trade too, but according to Frank Seravalli, he currently will not expand that list.

As a result of this refusal to expand his list, the Oilers front office have not been able to get traction in trade talks with other teams over Nurse, as it appears that none of Pittsburgh, Boston or Philadelphia are going to up their offers or bid over themselves to take on the veteran and his hefty contract. Early in reports, it was revealed that the Oilers were hoping to not retain much on a deal and were hoping to get an asset in return for the former No. 7 overall pick, but right now, the market just hasn’t been too robust, and like Dylan Larkin, that may force Nurse to open up his list.

Simply put, it’s time for these two parties to part ways, as Nurse’s contract has hindered the Oilers for years, and while it’s not up to the player to expand his list, as that was stated in his contract, if he does want to be moved on from the pressure cooker in Edmonton, he may end up having to give the Oilers several more teams he would accept a trade to.